We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Personal Finance
  2. Student Loan Debt

Student Loan Borrowers to Get Relief Checks After $120 Million Navient Settlement

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined September 2024
Adam Hardy has five years of experience in personal finance journalism. At Money, he’s written extensively about student loans, including guides, explainers and breaking news. MuckRack named Adam one of the top 10 journalists covering student loans in the nation.
See full bio
Editor: Kaitlin Mulhere
Kaitlin Mulhere, expert in Student loans, college costs, and Editor at Money
Kaitlin Mulhere
Editor | Joined March 2015
Kaitlin Mulhere is an editor at Money.com. Since joining in 2015, she’s written and edited about a variety of personal finance topics, including banks, credit, student debt, saving strategies and more.
See full bio
Published: Sep 12, 2024 5 min read
Photo Collage of college students working on their computer with a Navient building in the background
Money; Shutterstock

The federal government is ordering student loan servicer Navient to pay a hefty fine aimed at redressing exploited borrowers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a proposed order Thursday against Navient, fining the financial firm $120 million and recommending it be permanently banned from servicing federal student loans. Part of that money is earmarked for direct compensation to student loan borrowers who the consumer protection agency says were harmed.

“For years, Navient’s top executives profited handsomely by exploiting students and taxpayers,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in an announcement. The proposed order is the outcome of a protracted legal battle between the CFPB and Navient, spanning three presidential administrations.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Take control of your student loans today!
Refinancing your Student Loans could save you money on interest, help pay off your loan faster and even free up extra cash in your budget. Why wait? Click on your state to get started today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
See Details

In 2017, the CFPB’s lawsuit alleged that Navient — which was the largest student loan servicer in the nation at the time — steered borrowers into more expensive repayment plans and interest-accruing forbearance periods, provided bad information to borrowers, processed borrowers’ payments incorrectly and did not adequately address formal complaints lodged by borrowers to the CFPB. Navient disputes these allegations but has agreed to settle the matter.

“This is the end of one of the longest-running government enforcement actions against a major financial firm in U.S. history,” tweeted Mike Pierce, head of advocacy group Student Borrower Protection Center, or SPBC.

He later added in a SPBC statement that the federal lawsuit uncovered evidence that helped inform President Joe Biden's student loan payment recount program and contributed to the forgiveness of over $50 billion of federal student loans held by more than a million borrowers.

Navient has racked up over 41,000 formal complaints in the CFPB database — far outpacing all general student loan complaints, which total about 23,000.

In 2021, Navient’s federal student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education expired. Since then, the company has sought to distance itself from student loan servicing altogether. Earlier this year, the firm told investors that it would offload legacy student loans in its portfolio — an estimated $8 billion as of 2023 — to another servicer, MOHELA.

Meanwhile, Navient has been shifting its focus toward other ventures, including student loan refinancing as well as outsourcing and consulting services for businesses, while new private loans are being handled by its subsidiary Earnest.

Though Navient agreed to the order, it’s not technically finalized yet. Unlike recent enforcement actions from the CFPB, the Navient order is subject to approval by a federal court in Pennsylvania, where the order was filed on Thursday.

“This agreement puts these decade-old issues behind us,” Navient said in response to the filing, noting that the firm does not agree with the allegations and that it no longer services or purchases federal student loans.

Borrowers could get direct relief by check

Borrowers potentially eligible for relief include those whose loans were serviced by Navient. Exact estimates have not been released yet, though officials told reporters on a press call that hundreds of thousands of borrowers are expected to receive checks.

Of the $120 million in fines ordered by the CFPB, about $100 million is intended to directly go to borrowers who were affected by Navient’s alleged deceptive practices. The other $20 million will go to a more general victim’s relief fund, which pays out to consumers who were harmed by other companies that were penalized by the CFPB.

The CFPB says that checks will be mailed out automatically in most cases. Sometimes more information is needed to determine eligibility for relief, and the agency says it may send out claim forms by mail or email. However, the agency will never ask for payment to receive relief.

If (or when) the order is entered by the federal court in Pennsylvania, Navient will have 10 days to pay the CFPB fines in full, and the reimbursement process will begin from there. Borrowers can check from a list of active CFPB relief measures to verify the disbursement process and timeline or call (855) 411-2372 directly to confirm that the check — or a potential request for more information — is legitimate.

Unlike class action lawsuits, receiving disbursements from the CFPB’s victim’s relief fund does not bar recipients from pursuing further legal action against the company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Compare Student Loan Refinance rates today

Get pre-approved in 2 minutes

See Details

Best for Competitive Rates and Flexible Terms

  • No fees whatsoever
  • Get pre-approved in 2 minutes
  • Easy-to-use loan calculator
  • Up to 20-year loan terms
  • Get a 0.125% discount on other SoFi loan products

Rates based in part on your earning potential

See Details
  • Rates based in part on your earning potential
  • Loan amounts between $5,000 and $500,000
  • Customizable payments, including skipping one payment per year
  • Zero fees of any kind

Compare multiple lenders

See Details
  • Compare personalized prequalified rates from multiple lenders
  • No impact on your credit score to compare rates
  • No origination fees or prepayment penalties
  • Free customizable rate & monthly payment comparison tool

No application or origination fees or pre-payment penalties

See Details
  • No application or origination fees or pre-payment penalties
  • Checking rates will not impact your credit score
  • Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating
  • Get pre-qualified in 3 minutes or less

Low-interest rates & a variety of repayment options

See Details

APRs starting at 5.28% (variable) & 4.84% (fixed)

  • Low-interest rates & a variety of repayment options
  • Consolidate both federal & private student loans
  • Repayment terms of 5, 7, 10, 15, and 20 years
  • A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau

 

More from Money:

The Best Colleges in America Right Now

Student Loan Forgiveness Is Blocked Again: 5 Key Updates Amid the Legal Chaos

Navient Is Quietly Forgiving Private Student Loans Amid Pressure From Lawmakers

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Refinance your Student Loan with SoFi today!
See Details