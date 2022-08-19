Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Credit Authorization Agreement

Published: Aug 19, 2022

Last updated: August 19, 2022

By clicking "Accept", you acknowledge and agree that you are providing Money Group, LLC ("Money.com"), Acqualify LLC, QuinsStreet PL, Inc. (d/b/a AmOne), and other Money.com's third-party lender partners, insurers, and/or service providers, its lending partners written instructions in accordance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act and other applicable laws to request and receive copies of your consumer reports, scores, and other information about you from one or more third parties, including consumer reporting agencies such as TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax.

You acknowledge, agree, and authorize Money Group, LLC to send your information to third-party lenders, insurers, and/or service providers on your behalf, use your information to ensure you are who you say you are, and to determine how much debt you currently have in order to determine your debt-to-income ratio.

You further acknowledge, understand, and agree that Money.com's third-party lending partners, insurers, and/or service providers may use your information to make prequalification and other credit decisions.

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
10 Best Pet Insurance Companies of August 2022 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4