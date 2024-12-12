Physical Gold vs. Gold Stocks vs. Gold ETFs: Which Is Best for You?
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.
With gold prices near historic highs, adding gold to your portfolio is tempting. Gold is often considered an attractive investment because it’s used as a hedge against inflation and a falling U.S. dollar. Additionally, it can be used as a medium of exchange in some cases.
However, you need to decide whether owning physical gold or looking into gold stocks or gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) makes sense. Each approach has advantages and disadvantages, so it’s important to consider your goals and decide which strategy is likely to work best for you.
Physical gold
Physical gold is a tangible precious metal that is typically purchased in the form of bars, ingots, round or coins. It’s important to purchase physical gold from a reputable source and verify the purity of the gold beforehand. IRS-approved gold, meaning gold that is high enough purity to be in a self-directed individual retirement account, also known as a gold IRA, must meet minimum fineness requirement of 0.995 (the equivalent of 24K) and be produced by a national mint.
Read our guide to the Best Online Gold Dealers to find reputable companies selling these high-quality products.
When you invest in physical gold, you will need to figure out how to store it and whether or not you’ll require insurance. There are three main ways for you to store gold:
- Yourself: Invest in a safe and keep it on your property. You can store your gold in the safe where it’s accessible.
- Bank safety deposit box: Some banks allow you to keep relatively small amounts of gold in a safety deposit box. You’ll need to pay the fee for the box. Double-check the bank’s insurance to determine whether you need extra insurance in case of loss. Accessing the gold later can be a little more complicated.
- Storage facility: Gold storage facilities are also available. When you buy physical gold, you can pay to have the gold sent to the facility. You will have information about how it’s sold and how to access it later if you want it. A fee is required, and you might also need to purchase insurance. Importantly, for precious metals kept in gold IRAs, this is the only storage option permitted by the IRS in order to maintain tax advantages.
Often, when you buy physical gold as an investment, you’ll pay a premium, which means you pay a little more than market value for the gold.
You’ll be taxed at the capital gains rate for collectibles when you sell your gold, so you'll pay a maximum tax rate of 28%.
Pros and cons of investing in physical gold
- Ownership of a tangible asset
- Might be used as a medium of exchange
- Can easily be transferred to heirs
- Can be challenging to store
- Extra costs come with storage
- Fees, taxes and insurance can apply
Gold stocks
Gold stocks represent ownership of shares in companies associated with gold, such as gold miners and gold streamers. Gold streamers provide financing to miners to help them survey and produce the precious metal. Investors typically buy gold stocks on an exchange. Gold stocks can be closely correlated with the price of gold, but you don’t actually own any gold in this instance.
You pay your usual transaction fees, if there are any. If you hold gold stocks for more than a year, they are eligible for the favorable long-term capital gains rate when you sell shares. It’s important to conduct your own research, since the publicly traded companies offering gold stocks might have their own profitability issues.
However, it’s relatively easy to invest through online trading platforms and stock trading apps, and you don’t have to worry about storing or insuring physical gold.
Pros and cons of investing in gold stocks
- Gold stocks may pay dividends
- Lower cost way to gain exposure to gold price movements
- No maintenance, storage or insurance costs
- May not hold value the same way physical gold does
- Researching companies can be complicated
- Performance can be correlated to stock market unlike physical gold
Gold ETFs
Gold ETFs also don’t provide you with access to physical gold. Instead, the gold ETF you choose to invest in is based on the underlying price of gold, or one the performance of a basket of gold-mining companies.
Depending on the ETF, there might be exposure to physical gold. Some ETFs hold contracts and options, and with how some gold ETFs are structured, you might end up paying the potentially higher capital gains rate for collectibles.
ETFs trade like stocks on an exchange, so it’s possible to easily purchase a gold ETF through your brokerage. However, some gold ETFs have comparatively higher expense ratios — the fees of management and administration associated with the fund.
With gold ETFs, you have the advantage of adding gold exposure to your portfolio without the need to buy, store or insure physical gold.
Pros and cons of investing in gold ETFs
- Easy to invest through a brokerage account
- Don’t have to store, maintain or insure the asset
- Costs can be lower than with physical gold
- May have the same tax treatment as physical gold
- Don’t own a tangible asset
- Expense ratios might be higher than non-commodity ETFs
Bottom line
Gold can be a good addition to your investment portfolio if it fits your long-term strategy and goals. You have different choices, including physical gold or using equity investments like gold stocks and gold ETFs to gain exposure to gold price movement.
Carefully consider what’s likely to work best for you and consult with a professional before determining how to move forward with your physical gold vs. gold stocks vs. gold ETFs decision.