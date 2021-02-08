Refinance Down To A 15-year Mortgage And Early Retirement May Be Within Reach

The unfortunate truth is that the cost of renting or owning a home is a huge expense for a majority of Americans. A 30-year mortgage is a big reason why early retirement is out of reach for many as well.

As mortgage rates have fallen to the lowest levels in U.S. history because of the pandemic–currently between 2% and 3%– this may not be true anymore.

But how so?

Five Words: Refinancing To A 15-year Mortgage

First, let’s keep in mind that 15-year mortgage loans have always had lower interest rates than longer-term mortgages because these short-term loans are viewed as less risky investments. Naturally, plummeting mortgage rates have then caused 15-year loans to have ultra-low interest rates compared to their 30-year counterparts.

As refinancing homeowners have already paid down a portion of their mortgage, refinancing down to a 15-year mortgage means that their monthly payments are more manageable, especially if their interest rate is lower.

This means that a 15-year refinanced mortgage may allow you to pay lower interest rates for fewer years, and therefore rid yourself of mortgage debt faster.

Enter early retirement or watch your savings and/or investment portfolio grow faster and a huge weight is lifted off your shoulders.

Is Now The Right Time? What If I Already Refinanced?

