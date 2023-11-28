Rosland Capital Gold IRA Review

For centuries, precious metals have maintained their role as an integral part of the investment landscape. Today, gold, silver, platinum and palladium still offer investors a means of diversification while serving as a hedge against inflation and offering protection against market volatility.

When it comes to retirement planning, this holds true. Precious metals can play an instrumental part in a well-diversified retirement portfolio. Self-directed gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs) allow investors to hold assets that are ineligible for traditional and Roth IRAs. But like any company offering investment accounts, some are better than others.

Read on for our review of Rosland Capital’s gold IRA to help decide if its gold IRA is the right fit for your retirement plan.

Best gold IRA for investing in specialty coins

Founded in 2008, Rosland Capital offers a wealth of precious metal products, making it one of the best gold IRAs for specialty coins. The company offers educational resources on its website, including information about gold IRAs, the six-step process to invest in one and how to calculate required minimum distributions (RMDs).

One thing that makes Rosland Capital stand out among its competitors is its array of products, including specialty coins. While some gold IRA companies limit their options to investors, Rosland Capital offers precious metals products including gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

Rosland Capital gold IRA pros and cons

Pros Low minimum balance requirement and low fees

A+ BBB rating

Diverse offering of products Cons Wider spread than its competitors

Numerous BBB complaints

Cannot open account online

Pros explained

If you’re researching how to buy gold in an IRA, you’ll learn that all precious metals dealers offering these retirement accounts have their pros and cons. The advantages Rosland Capital has over its competitors include low minimum balance requirements and low fees, an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and diverse product offerings.

Low minimum balance requirement and low fees

Compared to its competitors, Rosland Capital offers low minimum balance requirements and low fees. Its fees include:

A one-time $50 account set-up fee

A $100 annual maintenance fee

A storage fee of $100–$150 per year

Furthermore, its minimum balance requirement is significantly lower than many other companies operating in the gold IRA industry. Whereas some of its competitors have minimum balance requirements of $10,000–$25,000, Rosland Capital’s is just $2,000.

A+ BBB rating

Rosland Capital has been accredited by the BBB since it was founded in 2008 and holds an A+ rating, the organization’s highest grade.

Diverse product offerings

From specialty gold coins and platinum bars to palladium bars and silver bullion, Rosland Capital offers investors a diverse range of product options. It is specifically well-reputed for the dozens of specialty coins it advertises, from historic pieces such as the 1912 graded $10 Indian Head coin to the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix five-ounce silver coin.

Cons explained

Just like its advantages, Rosland Capital has disadvantages compared to its competitors, including a wider spread, numerous BBB complaints and not offering clients an option to open accounts online.

Wider spread than its competitors

Rosland Capital has a wider spread than some of its competitors. The spread — the difference between the prices at which it buys and sells precious metals — is noted in multiple complaints filed against the company with the BBB.

Numerous BBB complaints

The precious metals dealer has received 10 complaints in the past year on the BBB website, and 30 over the past three years. Most of the complaints and users’ negative reviews center on poor communication on the company’s part, a considerable markup on its products and shipping delays and issues with payment delivery.

Cannot open account online

Rosland Capital doesn’t allow clients the option to open accounts online. In order to start a gold IRA with the company, you either have to contact its customer service team via the phone number listed on its website or fill out an online form and have a customer service member contact you.

Rosland Capital gold IRA offerings

In addition to its gold IRA investment options, Rosland Capital allows investors to directly purchase gold, silver, platinum and palladium products.

Gold IRA products

Gold IRAs offer you a way to diversify your retirement planning with precious metals (i.e., gold and silver), thereby reducing the risks you face after retiring. In order for precious metals to be included in an IRA, the IRS stipulates that gold bars and coins, platinum bars and coins and palladium bars and coins must be 99.5% pure, while silver bars and coins must be 99.9% pure.

Rosland Capital offers dozens of IRS-approved gold IRA products, including:

American Eagle gold and silver coins

American Buffalo gold coins

Canadian Maple Leaf gold, silver and palladium coins

Gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion bars

Gold and silver Britannia coins

Gold and silver bullion and coins

Other gold products listed on the Rosland Capital website include:

Formula 1 Championship gold and silver coins

British Museum gold and silver coins

Presidents Cup gold and silver coins

Billie Jean King gold and silver coins

Fernando Hierro gold and silver coins

Arnold Palmer gold and silver coins

Michael Schumacher gold and silver coins

Players Championship gold and silver coins

Platinum and palladium bars

The company also offers PAMP platinum bars, which are engraved and created in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, a city famed as a producer of precious metal bullion products. Rosland Capital also offers IRS-approved one-ounce Credit Suisse palladium bars.

Rosland Capital pricing

Rosland Capital doesn’t list prices for any of its products on the company’s website. Instead, it instructs customers to contact the customer service team via the phone number listed online. Additionally, the company doesn’t accept online payment, specifying that payment must be made by bank check, personal check or money order.

If customers are unable to pay, Rosland Capital charges a 4% restocking fee and reserves the right to charge the difference between the company’s purchase price and its actual resale price at the time of the intended purchase.

Rosland Capital gold IRA financial stability

Since it’s a privately held company, no information or financial statements about Rosland Capital are available online. However, the company has been accredited by the BBB since its inception in 2008, which demonstrates a good track record in the industry.

Rosland Capital gold IRA accessibility

Rosland Capital customer service team members are available to assist prospective customers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. The following section details the company’s availability, contact information and user experience.

Availability

Rosland Capital is available throughout the U.S. via its office in Los Angeles, as well as international customers through separate, independent Rosland-branded companies located in London, Paris and Munich.

The company does not offer online purchases, an app or chat service. All inquiries must be directed to the customer service team via telephone, email or an online form available on the website.

Contact information

Rosland Capital’s business hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. You can contact the company’s customer service team via:

Email: services@roslandcapital.com

Mail: 11766 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1200, Los Angeles, California, 90025

Phone: 1-866-942-2962

User experience

Based on user reviews, Rosland Capital's customer service team isn't well-reputed for its communication while salesmanship can be front and center. The company's website provides some educational information about investing in precious metals, as well as an FAQ section specific to gold IRAs.

Based on user reviews, Rosland Capital’s customer service team isn't well-reputed for its communication while salesmanship can be front and center. The company’s website provides some educational information about investing in precious metals, as well as an FAQ section specific to gold IRAs.

Rosland Capital gold IRA customer satisfaction

Rosland Capital boasts a BBB customer review rating of 4.78 stars out of a possible 5 based on 329 reviews. Customer comments on the BBB website indicate that the company has a well-informed customer service team that is knowledgeable about the precious metals market and gold IRAs.

Additionally, Rosland Capital receives a 4.2-star rating out of a possible 5 based on 125 reviews on the Trustpilot platform, with user reviews citing responsive customer service representatives who are prepared to help explain the nuances of precious metals investing.

Rosland Capital gold IRA FAQs Who owns Rosland Capital? chevron-down chevron-up Rosland Capital was founded in 2008 by CEO Marin Aleksov, a veteran of the precious metals industry. The company remains privately held. Is Rosland Capital legit? chevron-down chevron-up Rosland Capital is a legitimate business offering nearly two decades of expertise in the precious metals space. The company offers gold IRAs and various investments that can be made in gold, silver, platinum and palladium. It is accredited by the BBB and receives strong ratings from that site and Trustpilot. Is a Rosland Capital IRA a good investment? chevron-down chevron-up Rosland Capital's gold IRAs offer investors a means of diversifying their retirement savings with precious metals, which historically have acted as hedges against inflation, provide lower volatility than other asset classes and act as stores of value. Whether or not to invest in a gold IRA with the company comes down to individual preferences and investment objectives.

How we evaluated Rosland Capital gold IRA

We evaluated Rosland Capital based on the following factors:

Account offerings, including what kinds of metals customers can invest in

Information (or lack thereof) on pricing on the company’s website

Customer experience and satisfaction according to trusted third-party review sites such as the BBB and Trustpilot

Availability across the U.S. and internationally

Summary of Money’s Rosland Capital Gold IRA Review

Gold IRAs provide investors with a way to gain exposure to precious metals, which can help them diversify their investment portfolios. Rosland Capital offers customers a low barrier to entry compared to competitors’ minimum balance requirements and ongoing annual fees. The website includes some educational content but doesn’t list any prices. For pricing information or to open an IRA, you must contact the customer service team at the number provided on the company’s website. If you’re considering a gold IRA, be sure to educate yourself about all of the options before investing in one.