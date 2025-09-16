Why Now Is the Best Time to Save Money on School Supplies

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

School shopping comes with a steep price tag these days.

In May 2025, the cost of books and school supplies was nearly 10% higher than a year earlier, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Notebooks, index cards and other stationery supplies rose even more sharply, up 30% in the same period, Deloitte reports.

For most school districts, the first day of the fall semester has already come and gone, but the expenses don’t stop there. All year long, parents will stretch their budgets to keep lunches packed and lockers stocked. Teachers feel the strain, too: During the 2023–2024 school year, K–12 educators spent nearly $900 of their own money on classroom supplies, research from Adopt a Classroom shows. With prices continuing to climb, the burden only grows heavier.

Still, deals are out there, and with big box stores slashing prices to clear space for Halloween and holiday stock, now’s the perfect time to scoop them up. Here’s how to get the best bang for your buck.

Time it right

Most school shopping happens at the tail end of summer, but oftentimes, you can score the best deals by holding out a little longer.

Stores like Walmart, CVS, Target and Walgreens start clearing shelves around September to make space for Halloween decor, and all the leftover back-to-school stock gets relegated to the clearance aisle. If you play your cards right, you can save 50% off or more on the essentials — glue sticks, highlighters, notebooks, — as well as the not-so-essentials (Squishmallow keychains, bento boxes and whatever water bottle TikTok is currently obsessed with).

The same pattern holds true for clothes. Old Navy, Kohl’s, and other mall staples roll out major markdowns on kids’ clothing once the initial back-to-school rush has died down, making September a sweet spot for wardrobe upgrades.

Of course, some things really are day-one must-haves — a backpack that doesn’t fall apart by October, say, or a calculator for math class. But don’t feel pressured to buy everything up front.

And here’s a pro tip for next year: Most states host “tax-free holidays” for at least one weekend in July or August, so that’s one of the best times time to grab big-ticket items like calculators, tablets, and headphones.

Hit the thrift

Thrift stores can be a gold mine for back-to-school shopping.

You probably won’t walk out with a new Chromebook or graphing calculator, but you’re likely to find high-quality art supplies, sturdy denim and enough T-shirts, hoodies and sneakers to see your kid through a year’s worth of growth spurts.

A quick note on that Chromebook: tech gadgets often pops up on Facebook Marketplace for a fraction of what you’d pay new. While you’re there, check out your local Buy Nothing Facebook groups — they can be a gold mine for gently used backpacks, uniforms and sports gear.

Buy in bulk

It pays to stock up on things your kids burn through fast, like tissues, hand sanitizer, Ziploc bags and the like. At the time of this writing, a box of 30 tissues costs $1.50 on Walmart.com (about five cents each). But if you spring for a 480-pack at $7, the cost drops to just 1.5 cents per tissue. Glue sticks, mechanical pencils and lots of other classroom staples are also smart bulk buys.

If you don’t have the space (or budget) to stock up on a year’s worth of three-ringed binders in one go, consider splitting a bulk haul with classmates, coworkers or friends. Walmart, which partnered with us for this story, is typically where you’ll find the best deals. But dollar stores and warehouse clubs like Sam’s and Costco are also good spots to score bargains.

Crowdfund your classroom

Rising prices have left K–12 teachers — who earn just over $60,000 on average — with even less wiggle room in their already stretched budgets. If you’re in this camp, first of all, bless you. Second, let’s walk through some easy ways to lighten the load.

Plenty of big-name retailers, craft stores and office supply chains offer robust rewards and cashback programs for teachers, and the National Education Association (NEA) website is full of up-to-date tips on where to score the best deals.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on federal and state grant opportunities. Thousands roll out every year, many with flexible deadlines, and you’ll have the best luck if you focus on ones that match your exact needs — whether that’s specific materials like new books or extra art supplies, or bigger projects like after-school programs or outdoor learning initiatives. Candid, GrantWatch and the NEA Foundation are good places to start your search.

And don’t overlook the power of crowdfunding platforms. Sites like Adopt a Classroom and Donors Choose make it easy to share details about what supplies your classroom needs, and connect with a community of ongoing supporters.

Don’t forget about lunches

Packing a home-made lunch isn’t the money-saver it once was. An August 2025 survey from Deloitte found the average packed lunch now costs $6.15 — even a classic PB&J with apples, carrots, milk and cookies is up 6% from last year — while a cafeteria meal runs closer to $3. Still, many parents are willing to massage that extra cost into their budget if it means their kid will get a nutritious meal they'll actually eat.

To keep costs down, buy staples in bulk — peanut butter, applesauce, chips, snacks — and skip the pricey single-serve packs. Portion them out yourself in reusable containers or bags. Another hack is knowing what to cook at home and what to outsource. A store-bought rotisserie chicken is cheap, versatile and can be easily repurposed into sandwiches, enchiladas and salads. Pre-cut fruit cups and single-serve yogurt packs, on the other hand, offer little value for the convenience.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A Walmart Business+ account can make your business more streamlined and profitable Get low prices, bulk supplies, 2% rewards on orders over $250, fast and easy fulfillment and user-friendly budgeting tools, all with a Walmart Business+ account. Get started by clicking below. LEARN MORE Sponsored by:

More from Money:

Amazon Is Cutting Off This Free Shipping Benefit Next Month

Research Shows Retail Therapy Is More Than Just a Myth

How to Shop More Ethically — Without Breaking the Bank