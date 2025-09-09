Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Opinions are our own,
but compensation and in-depth research determine where and how they appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Shopping
  2. Amazon

Amazon Is Cutting Off This Free Shipping Benefit Next Month

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Lead News Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Lead News Reporter | Joined September 2022
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Sep 9, 2025 2:33 p.m. EDT 4 min read
Amazon delivery person places some Amazon packages on a porch
Money; Getty Images

Amazon is winding down a program that has allowed family members to share Prime shipping benefits and even have packages sent to different addresses.

On Oct. 1, customers who are part of the Amazon Invitee program will "lose access to the shared Prime delivery benefit, but can use Amazon Family instead," according to a customer service page.

The change has led to confusion and frustration among shoppers who share Prime benefits, and users are letting out those complaints on social media.

When customers received notice of the changes last week, comparisons were immediately drawn to Netflix's crackdown on password sharing. Amazon's move is also being called the latest signal that the "mooch economy" is ending.

The online retailer is defending its move, emphasizing that customers have not been able to join Amazon Invitee since 2015. In a statement, Amazon said the company is "phasing out" the old program as it promotes a new option for families.

Is Amazon ending Prime sharing?

Amazon is ending a specific program that allows family members to share the Prime shipping benefit. The option will be removed at the beginning of October.

To maintain access to free expedited Amazon shipping, customers currently sharing Prime through the Invitee program will need to make their own Prime accounts (typically $139 per year) or join the Amazon Family program. Impacted users are being offered a promotional Prime membership rate of $14.99 for a year.

Customers were able to join Amazon Invitee from 2009 to 2015. The company then rolled out Amazon Household in August 2015, which offered more limited shared shipping benefits. Amazon Household is now becoming Amazon Family.

What is Amazon Family?

The new program lets customers share Prime perks with household members.

Amazon digital benefits such as Prime Video can be shared through Amazon Family, according to the retailer. (Amazon Invitee offered only shared shipping benefits.)

Here's the catch with Amazon Family: Shipping benefits can be shared with only one person — and that individual must have the same primary address as the main account holder.

"Amazon Family enables Prime members to share a range of benefits with one adult —whether that is a spouse, family member or roommate — and Prime Video and additional digital content like Kindle eBooks, audiobooks and games, with up to four children in their household," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

What about password sharing?

At this time, Amazon hasn't announced any new efforts to crack down on password sharing. On social media, users are also wondering if they'll still be able to ship packages to family members at other addresses. Again, Amazon hasn't announced any changes to other shipping policies.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Reduce payments and make debt manageable with a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • $20 Billion+ debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $20,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no-risk consultation
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ BBB rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2011

VISIT SITE

Best for people with $10,000 in unsecured debt or more

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • Free consultation, 100% confidential
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • AFC accredited and A+ rated by the BBB
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Client rating of 9.4 stars

VISIT SITE

$20,000 in credit card and personal loans debts or more

  • 100% Service Guarantee
  • No upfront fees
  • Free savings quote online or by phone
  • Professional debt consultants
  • See below disclosures

More from Money:

Amazon Is Now Selling... Used Cars?

Research Shows Retail Therapy Is More Than Just a Myth

How to Shop More Ethically — Without Breaking the Bank

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $20,000 or more, Accredited Debt Relief can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started