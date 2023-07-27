Snagajob Job Posting Site Review

Snagajob is a job search site where you can find part-time, full-time and seasonal positions in various industries including retail, hospitality, health, law enforcement and more. Employers also sometimes post unfilled shifts that users can pick up without long-term commitments.

If you're trying to jump-start your job search for an hourly position or more permanent employment, read on to determine if Snagajob is the right site for you.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Expand your network and your career with the help of a Job Search Site Job Search Sites allow you to put your resume out there for tons of companies and potential employers to see. Click your state to begin networking today! Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

Best for hourly positions

Snagajob is among the best job search sites for hourly employees. The company claims to work with 24 of the top 25 employers of hourly workers and that 70% of its job listings are filled within 10 minutes or less.

Snagajob allows you to search for jobs using filters and set up job alerts. You can also create a profile to get employment recommendations and expedite the application process.

Besides hourly positions, Snagajob features opportunities for temporary work, such as last-minute shifts, seasonal jobs, internships and teen employment options.

Snagajob Job Posting Sites Pros and Cons

Pros Easy-to-use interface

Extensive amount of hourly positions listed Cons Shifts feature is only available in select cities

Application process differs between employers

Pros explained

Easy-to-use interface

Creating a Snagajob account is quick and easy, as is browsing for jobs.

You’re asked to complete a user profile as you would a resume, with information pertaining to your work experience, education, skills and references. Employers can view your profile once you apply for a job and compare it with other potential candidates.

When building your profile, you'll want to be as detailed as possible since you can download it as a printable and shareable resume once you’re done. You can also benefit from the “apply with one click” functionality some employers offer and customize your profile's privacy setting so employers can reach out for job offers based on your information.

After completing your profile, you can search for jobs using keywords, locations or filters. There’s even a "save job" function, which creates a list you can access from your dashboard to look at later.

Extensive amount of hourly positions listed

Snagajob’s main focus on temporary, shift and hourly work distinguishes it from its competitors. The site offers access to thousands of part-time job listings nationwide, many with minimum requirements and extra benefits.

The company lets you search for employers that are urgently hiring or provide instant interviews. The latter option allows qualified candidates to schedule interviews themselves by selecting from the preset time slots offered by employers. You can also filter results with the “Easy Apply” option, which lets individuals instantly apply for positions using their Snagajob profile without having to complete a separate off-site application.

Cons explained

Shifts feature is only available in select cities

Snagajob offers a job search service called Shifts which allows people to pick up extra work without a long-term commitment to the employer, much like freelancing. Users of the Shift service can simply apply to relevant gigs, complete the hours and get paid. However, Shifts is currently available in only 10 cities nationwide.

You should also note that you must first apply and interview with the Snagajob team before even having the option to search for relevant shifts in your area.

Application process differs between employers

Snagajob offers an "Easy Apply" feature that lets you complete applications using the information already included in your profile, streamlining the process. However, this feature is limited to a few employers.

When applying for a job, you'll have to complete the process in one of three ways:

Directly on Snagajob, where your profile is your resume, but you might have to answer additional questions from the employer.

You may be redirected to a site called PeopleMatter, where you’ll have to fill out your personal information again (but not create an entirely new profile).

You may also be sent to the hiring company’s site and be asked to submit a resume. (Note that Snagajob lets you download your profile in a resume format.)

Once you have applied, you can't edit it, so be sure the information in your profile and application is correct and complete.

Snagajob Job Posting Site Plans and Offerings

For job seekers, there are no fees, premiums or professional levels to pay for. You can look for a job for free. There are, however, ads that some users have described as obtrusive.

Snagajob Job Posting Site Pricing

For employers using Snagajob as a job posting site, it offers a three-tiered system:

Employers pay $89 to list a job for one month. Snagajob will notify potential candidates through email and allow them to apply with one click. Employers also receive a suite of talent management tools to sort through applications.

The $99 package offers the same benefits as the plan mentioned above plus visual personality assessment tools. Snagajob claims these tools are even more reliable than the Myers-Briggs Type Inventory, a test designed to identify a person’s personality and strengths. This may be helpful for companies in search of employees to fit their company culture.

Snagajob's most comprehensive plan costs $249 per month. It includes three active job postings per month, shoutouts in email blasts directed at potential candidates, Snagajob's personality assessment tools and applicant tracking tools.

Snagajob Job Posting Site Financial Stability

Snagajob has not been rated for financial stability by any recognized entity. However, it has been in business since 2000 and has raised over $150 million from large investors. In terms of security, be aware that Snagajob is free because it sells some information to third parties. You have the right to opt out.

Snagajob Job Posting Site Accessibility

Snagajob has an easy, intuitive interface and a detailed support center that should answer most of your questions. However, you can also get help through the live chat feature on both the site and mobile app. Alternatively, you can submit a support ticket through their contact form.

Availability

The Snagajob live chat is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. Their support library can be accessed 24/7 and is helpful for answering questions about both the platform and the overall job market.

Contact information

Snagajob does not have a contact number available for job seekers, but employers can call (866) 227-0466 for assistance.

User experience

Snagajob has an intuitive interface and boasts providing fast hiring results. Its search functions are straightforward, allowing you to sift through postings based on schedule, industry, experience and pay. Many users report responsive and helpful customer service, while others say the numerous advertisements on the website are a sticking point for them.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Find your perfect fit using ZipRecruiter ZipRecruiter can help you apply for jobs, get tips from industry leaders, and grow your professional network. Click below to start today. Get Started

Snagajob Job Posting Site Customer Satisfaction

Snagajob's reviews from job seekers mention small technical glitches but overall satisfaction. Many mention creating a profile is simple, even if it requires sharing a lot of information.

Snagajob Job Posting Site FAQ Is Snagajob reliable and safe? chevron-down chevron-up Snagajob is a legit job posting site. However, as with most other employment sites, some offers might be scams. To help protect yourself when searching for a job, diligently confirm job details and research the listing company. Try calling the business or franchise to ensure the listing is legit. If you don't see their contact information on Snagajob's site, do your own search on the business's website. Keep in mind that reputable employers will never ask you for money or financial information, such as your credit card number. Keep in mind that reputable employers will never ask you for money or financial information, such as your credit card number. What does "Reviewed" mean on SnagaJob? chevron-down chevron-up "Reviewed" is a status Snagajob gives your profile after you complete it and staff have verified your information.You can still add to your profile or make changes after it's been reviewed. How do you create a job post on SnagaJob? chevron-down chevron-up To create a job post on Snagajob, employers must subscribe to one of the company's three plans, which cost between $80 and $300. Once they set up a business profile, employers can create listings describing the roles they're looking to fill.

How We Evaluated Snagajob Job Posting Sites

To review the Snagajob website we evaluated the company’s service offerings, accessibility and ease of use, both for employers and potential employees. We also considered online reviews from users.

While this review is intended to help job seekers mainly, we did include some information relevant to the employer's perspective to better understand Snagajob’s functionality overall.

Summary of Money's Snagajob Job Posting Site Review

Snagajob is a useful job search site, especially for people who are searching for hourly work. The site lists thousands of available positions, some of which you can apply instantly using your user profile. You can also pick up shifts without any long-term commitments and get paid like a freelancer. However, you can also find full-time and seasonal positions with solid benefits.