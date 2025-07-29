Why Some Social Security Recipients Will Get 2 SSI Checks in August

Some Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, recipients are set to receive two payments in August instead of one — but it’s not a bonus, so don't too excited. The double payment is due to the way the Social Security Administration schedules its benefit disbursements.

While this scheduling quirk happens a few times a year, it can still cause confusion if you aren’t aware that the second payment is simply an advance to avoid delaying payments — and may affect how some recipients plan their monthly budgets. So if you are one of the nearly 7.4 million people who rely on these benefits, here’s what you need to know.

When will SSI checks arrive in August?

If you qualify for SSI benefits — a federal program that provides monthly benefits to folks with limited income and resources who are blind, disabled or 65 and older — you likely know that payments typically arrive on the first of the month. For August, that means recipients can expect their payments on Friday, Aug. 1.

The Social Security Administration, or SSA, tweaks its payment schedule whenever the first of the month lands on a weekend or holiday. Because Sept. 1 is Labor Day and federal agencies are closed, SSI recipients will get their payment early — meaning there will be no SSI payment issued in September. Instead, recipients will receive their monthly payment early on Friday, Aug. 29.

This scheduling adjustment isn’t unique to August. A similar situation occurred in May because June 1 fell on a Sunday. It will also happen again later this year in October and December, when payments will be issued early due to the first day of the following month landing on a weekend or holiday.

Upcoming SSI payment schedule

Here's how the SSI payment calendar shakes out for the remainder of 2025 and early 2026, according to the SSA's benefit payments calendar:

Aug. 1, 2025: Regular payment for August

Aug. 29, 2025: Early payment for September (due to Labor Day)

Oct. 1, 2025: Regular payment for October

Oct. 31, 2025: Early payment for November (Nov. 1 falls on a Saturday)

Dec. 1, 2025: Regular payment for December

Dec. 31, 2025: Early payment for January 2026 (due to New Year's Day)

Jan. 30, 2026: Early payment for February 2026 (Feb. 1 falls on a Sunday)

Feb. 27, 2026: Early payment for March 2026 (March 1 also falls on a Sunday)

What Social Security recipients can expect in August

If you receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, keep in mind that your Social Security payment will still follow the regular monthly schedule for August — which is generally based on your birthdate.

There are some exceptions, such as for folks who started receiving benefits before May 1997. If this applies to you, you can expect your SSI and Social Security benefits on Aug. 1 (because Aug. 3 falls on a Sunday).

But if you receive Social Security benefits based on the regular monthly schedule, here's what to expect in August:

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th day of your birth month, you'll receive your payment on Aug. 13.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th, your payment will arrive on Aug. 20.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, you can expect your payment on Aug. 27.

