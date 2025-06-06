You Filed a Car Insurance Claim. Here’s What You Need to Do Next

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

It’s easy to forget about car insurance — until you need to file a claim, that is. Being in a car accident can be very stressful. Luckily, insurance companies make filing a claim relatively easy. Most insurers today offer mobile apps that let you file a claim right at the scene of the accident. These handy tools let you verify your coverage, document the evidence and submit the claim to get the process started right then and there.

What comes next can also go smoothly, but it requires working with the insurer on the payout for your claim. To get the fastest and best settlement requires staying on top of the process and being diligent with your research and documentation.

Quick overview of the claims process

Before we get into the details of navigating your auto insurance claim, here’s a quick refresher of how the claims process generally works after you file:

Work with a claims adjuster



You should hear back from a claims adjuster within a few days, but it could take longer. They’ll ask for details, conduct their own investigation and — if the claim is covered — send you an estimate of exactly what they’ll pay for.



Review the estimate

Get your own estimate for what it’ll cost to fix your car. You may have to visit an independent repair shop or two to get quotes or do online research. If the insurer thinks it will cost more to fix your car than the vehicle is worth, they may “total” it and offer a cash payout. Either way, compare your own estimates with your insurer’s, and decide if what you’re being offered is sufficient.



Resolve the claim

You can accept the settlement offer or try to negotiate a higher claim payout with the insurer. If you accept, you’ll receive either a cash payout or the insurer will pay the auto repair shop directly.

Each insurer operates slightly differently. One claims adjuster might be fine with the damage photos you took right after the crash, for example, while another might want to inspect your car in person. If you’re filing with your own insurance company, you can often track your claims progress online. If you’re filing with the other driver’s insurance, things can take a bit longer and might not be as transparent.

How long does an auto insurance claim take?

Each state sets rules on how long insurers have to acknowledge your claim filing and complete the claims process. In New Hampshire, for example, insurers have 10 days to respond after you file a claim, and another 10 days to accept or deny the claim. But in Idaho, state law only says insurers have to respond and process your claim “reasonably promptly,” with no hard-and-fast limits. If you think your claim is taking too long to process, look up the rules set by your state insurance commission online to determine if your insurer is managing your claim within those regulations.

If you were injured, the claims process can take a lot longer because of the correspondingly longer time it takes to undergo recovery and rehabilitation for injuries.

How to coordinate your car’s repair

Car insurance companies expect that you’ll get your own repair estimate, although it’s not always required. These are among the steps that gathering your won estimate allows you to do.

Verify parts coverage

Aftermarket parts are cheaper, and can suffice for some repairs. But mechanics sometimes recommend original equipment from the manufacturer (often shortened to OEM) parts for certain repairs on particular vehicles. You may need to engage your mechanic or do other research if aftermarket parts are favored by the insurer.

Weigh the repair shop to use

The insurance company might recommend a “preferred shop” it does business with to get your car fixed. Keep in mind that you have the right to use a repair shop of your choice.

Dispute total-loss claims

Adjusters might say your car cannot be fixed, at least at a cost that makes sense when compared to replacing the car. In many cases of catastrophic damage, that's hard to dispute. But if it seems like a close call, and you recently invested in equipment like new tires or expensive repairs, you can attempt to negotiate a higher cash payout since your car might have been worth more.

Once you and the insurance company agree on a settlement, the work can proceed on fixing your vehicle or surrendering your totaled car. Check with your insurer to see if you have a rental car benefit while your car is in the shop.

Filing a claim if you were injured

Filing a claim for medical bills and other damages can be complicated, even if you just visit a doctor to get checked out after the accident. When you file a claim for injuries, you might be assigned to a separate claims adjuster for that portion of your claim.

To be prepared for this step, keep copies of your medical bills and track your symptoms in a journal that you can use as a resource, including to answer any questions the adjuster may have.

When your recovery is complete, you can submit your medical bills to the claims adjuster. They will respond with a settlement offer. The offer will often fully reimburse your expenses, as covered by the personal injury protection (PIP) component of your policy.

How to negotiate an auto insurance claim payout

If a claims payout estimate is lower than what you expected, or feel is fair, you might be able to get insurers to pay the full extent of your losses.

One of the most important ways you can advocate for yourself is by documenting everything: Who you talked to, when, by what method, what you discussed and any action items you agreed upon. Save copies of all of the documentation you receive. Be calm and civil when talking to the insurance company, even if you don’t agree with them.

You’ll also need to back up your claim with hard evidence that your claim payout should be higher. If you can provide data that backs you up, your odds of successfully negotiating a higher payout improve. Here’s a good sequence of steps to take once you’ve gotten your documentation together, going up the ladder if each step doesn’t work:

Make a counter-offer

You can do this by sending a letter to the claims adjuster with a copy of the documentation that shows you are due for a higher payout than the initial estimate.

Ask to speak to more senior staff

Individual claims adjusters don’t always have broad leeway to adjust your claims payout. If that’s the case, ask to speak to the person in charge of the adjuster’s claims office.

Get your insurance rep or agent to help

Reaching out to your insurer's sales or customer service representative can be helpful if you need an additional ally or explainer through the claims process. If you bought your policy through an independent agent who sells coverage from multiple carriers, you can also reach out to them. Insurers may motivated to listen to them, since the agent has the power to send business elsewhere if they deem the insurer isn’t helping their customers.

Take it up with your state’s insurance commissioner

Every state has an insurance commissioner. Their office can offer some help as a go-between for insurers and customers. They can’t force a company to take a specific action, but they can offer support and show the insurer that you mean business.

Hire an attorney

If all else fails, you can consider hiring a lawyer who specializes in representing clients in court against insurance companies. For example, a car accident lawyer is sometimes hired for cases in which medical bills exceed the policy's limits for personal injury protection. See if your family and friends have any recommendations, reach out to your local bar association for a referral, or contact a local legal aid clinic if you have a limited income. Ask about the types of cases they typically represent and their track record with those cases. A good attorney will also be able to explain things to you promptly and in a way you can understand.