You Can Get at Least 15% Off Pretty Much Everything During Target’s Cyber Monday Sale
Cyber Monday is here, and Target's online deal is sweet: The retailer is offering an extra 15% off everything, on top of discounts on thousands of items.
Target has prepared for Cyber Monday 2018 with loads of discounts and deals, plus shoppers get an extra 15% off of almost anything they buy — though that offer excludes some items like Google Home, Samsung TVs, and some cosmetic brands. There are even bigger discounts on electronics, toys, appliances, and more including $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum, $150 off the Swagtron Metro hoverboard, and $40 off 23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA kits.
The retailer is also offering free two-day shipping with no minimum. Though, if customers spend $100 on same-day delivery the week of Cyber Monday, they can get $20 off a future same-day delivery.
Of course, these deals can be amplified for Target's loyal customer base with the Target REDCard, which gives a 5% discount on purchases at the store and already grants free two-day shipping. And discounts will continue throughout the week with 30% off Target-exclusive home brands like "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line on Tuesday.
Here are some of Target's best deals on Cyber Monday 2018. Remember: You'll get an extra 15% off nearly everything Target sells today, including the items on sale below.
Target Cyber Monday Deals on Electronics and Appliances
- iRobot Roomba 960: $449.99 (Regular price: $699.99)
- VIZIO E-Series 70 $749.99 (Regular price: $1,049.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (Regular price: $39.99)
- Cricket Wave 16 GB Smartphone: $49.99 (Regular price: $59.99) + $30 Target gift card with purchase
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Vacuum: $299.99 (Regular price: $499.99)
- HP X360 Convertable Touchscreen Chromebook: $199.99 (Regular price: $299.99)
- XBox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle: $199.99 (Regular price: $299.99)
Target Cyber Monday Deals on Home Goods and Appliances
- Philips Viva 2.75-qt. Air Fryer: $99.99 (Regular price: $199.99)
- Keurig K-Elite Coffeemaker: $129.99 (Regular price: $169.99)
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $249.99 (Regular price: $349.99)
- Instant Pot 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker: $59.99 (Regular price: $79.99)
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffeemaker: $29.99 (Regular price: $49.99)
- Ninja Smart Screen Blender Duo: $119.99 (Regular price: $169.99)
- 40% off furniture and other home goods
The deals on home goods will continue Tuesday with 30% off Target-exclusive home brands.
Target Cyber Monday Deals on Toys and Games
With Toys 'R' Us out of the picture this year, Target is offering up to 50% off hundreds of toys online. Many of the deals include discounts, with a buy one get one 50% off perk attached to it.
- Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED Wheels: $150 (Regular price: $229.99)
- Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby Doll: $38.99 (Regular price: $48.99) + buy one get one 50% off
- Up to 30% off LEGO toys
- Hedbanz Original Game: $6.24 (Regular price: $12.49)
- Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8: $59.99 (Regular price: $99.99)