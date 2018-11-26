You Can Get at Least 15% Off Pretty Much Everything During Target’s Cyber Monday Sale

Cyber Monday is here, and Target's online deal is sweet: The retailer is offering an extra 15% off everything, on top of discounts on thousands of items.

Target has prepared for Cyber Monday 2018 with loads of discounts and deals, plus shoppers get an extra 15% off of almost anything they buy — though that offer excludes some items like Google Home, Samsung TVs, and some cosmetic brands. There are even bigger discounts on electronics, toys, appliances, and more including $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum, $150 off the Swagtron Metro hoverboard, and $40 off 23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA kits.

The retailer is also offering free two-day shipping with no minimum. Though, if customers spend $100 on same-day delivery the week of Cyber Monday, they can get $20 off a future same-day delivery.

Of course, these deals can be amplified for Target's loyal customer base with the Target REDCard, which gives a 5% discount on purchases at the store and already grants free two-day shipping. And discounts will continue throughout the week with 30% off Target-exclusive home brands like "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line on Tuesday.

Here are some of Target's best deals on Cyber Monday 2018. Remember: You'll get an extra 15% off nearly everything Target sells today, including the items on sale below.

Target Cyber Monday Deals on Electronics and Appliances

Target Cyber Monday Deals on Home Goods and Appliances

The deals on home goods will continue Tuesday with 30% off Target-exclusive home brands.

Target Cyber Monday Deals on Toys and Games

With Toys 'R' Us out of the picture this year, Target is offering up to 50% off hundreds of toys online. Many of the deals include discounts, with a buy one get one 50% off perk attached to it.