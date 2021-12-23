Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
This Investing App Takes a Community Approach To Financial Literacy


December 23, 2021

Ever wondered what other people are investing in?

Meet Public.com – the investing app that takes a community approach to help people become investors.

  • Build a modern portfolio by buying stocks, funds, and crypto with any amount of money.
  • See what other investors own in their portfolios and exchange ideas with the community.
  • Ask questions to CEOs of your favorite companies.
  • Listen to live audio shows where business analysts and financial journalists break down market trends.

Free Money? No... but once you fund your account, Public lets you choose a free slice of stock in a company of your choosing like Disney, Apple or Tesla.

Try out a new way to invest - you can get started with any amount of money by connecting your bank account or with a debit card.

All you need to do is input your cellphone number and Public will text you a link! Click here to download the app and claim your free stock.

Want a Free Slice of Disney, Apple or Tesla stock?
Public.com lets you share insights in a community and access a wealth of educational content.
Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures. This is a paid endorsement. Not investment advice. Securities trading offered by Open to the Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Crypto trading offered by Apex Crypto LLC. Free stock offer for new customers only. Full terms and conditions at www.public.com/free. Investing involves risk.