Tickets to See Team USA Gymnasts in Action This Fall Are Surprisingly Affordable

If watching the Summer Olympics has turned you into a ride-or-die fan of gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles or Stephen "Pommel Horse Guy" Nedoroscik, you're in luck. You can see them — and a host of other famous Team USA gymnasts — in person this fall, no trip to Paris required.

Biles and Nedoroscik are on a team of athletes participating in the Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics meet-slash-"pop concert-style spectacle" coming to arenas in 30 U.S. cities, according to its website. The tour kicks off in Oceanside, California, in September and wraps up in Detroit in November.

"Until now, U.S. fans have had limited opportunities to see athletes like Simone Biles in person without traveling thousands of miles," says Matt Ferrel, TickPick's vice president and head of growth. "Events like the Gold Over America Tour offer them the chance to witness greatness up close."

Tickets are on sale now, and they're surprisingly affordable (in Chicago, for instance, single seats in the 300 level start at $30 before fees). While face-value tickets are available on the original ticketing platform for each date — Ticketmaster, AXS, et cetera — you may be able to score a deal by scouring resale sites.

The timing is crucial. Kathleen Gier, who works at event ticket resale platform TicketSmarter, says she hasn't seen a ton of Gold Over America Tour sales yet, but that's probably about to change.

"I would anticipate that will increase as the Olympics continue and post-Olympic marketing shifts over to the tour," she writes in an email. "My advice would be to go ahead and buy before the Closing Ceremony while people are still caught up in the excitement of the Olympics."

How to see Team USA gymnasts for cheap

According to TicketSmarter, the cities offering the lowest starting prices for Gold Over America Tour tickets include:

Chicago — Sept. 29 — $45

Newark, New Jersey — Oct. 1 — $45

Austin, Texas — Oct. 18 — $47

Fort Worth, Texas — Oct. 20 — $47

Brooklyn, New York — Oct. 5 — $49

The cities with the most expensive starting prices for Gold Over America Tour tickets include:

Oceanside, California — Sept. 17 — $109

Duluth, Georgia — Oct. 13 — $80

Kansas City, Missouri — Oct. 16 — $70

Louisville, Kentucky — Oct. 30 — $67

Minneapolis, Minnesota — Sept. 27 — $61

In addition to 11-time Olympic medalist Biles, the Gold Over America Tour cast includes Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, both of whom scored gold medals in the women's artistic gymnastics team final on July 30. (Carey also got a bronze on vault this past Saturday; Chiles nabbed her own bronze on floor Monday.)

Meanwhile, Rubik's cube king Nedoroscik will be joined on the Gold Over America Tour by teammates Paul Juda, Brody Malone and Frederick Richard, all of whom helped the men's artistic gymnastics team win its first all-around medal in 16 years on July 29.

The Gold Over America Tour is about 110 minutes long and promises "an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience and determination," per its website. There are premium tickets, upgrades and VIP packages for sale, too, the costliest of which include a $249 opportunity to join the gymnasts on stage and take a group picture with Biles as well as other participants.

"Interest in gymnastics is now extending beyond the Olympics," Ferrel says, so this could be a great opportunity for you to see the stars and pick your favorites ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

