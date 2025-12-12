Here Are 20 Money Books, Podcasts and Platforms That Financial Pros Swear By

We like to think Money.com provides all the financial advice you need. But in reality, the more resources, the merrier — this way you can compare expert tips and come up with a game plan that fits your lifestyle.

To that end, we emailed tons of financial experts and asked them for their favorite money-related books, podcasts and internet accounts: the ones they always find themselves returning to or, better yet, suggesting to clients, friends and relatives.

Whether you're looking for your next read, something to listen to at the gym or a webpage to peruse during those long afternoons at work, we've got you covered.

Here's our ultimate list of money books, podcasts, platforms and more:

Same as Ever by Morgan Housel

We got some Housel fans in the house…l! (Sorry.) This book rec comes from Brian Long, tax director at Wealth Enhancement, who says the book "offers a grounded perspective on global events and financial decision-making — it helped me stay calm and make smart choices during uncertain times."

The Richest Man in Babylon by George Clason

This 1926 book uses parables to explain financial best practices. These include "The Man Who Desired Gold," "Seven Cures for a Lean Purse" and "Meet the Goddess of Good Luck." Greg Furer, CEO and founder of Beratung Advisors, says it's a "timeless classic."

Broke Millennial by Erin Lowry

Christina Roman, consumer education and advocacy manager for Experian, says she recommends this book to "anyone who’s just starting to get serious about their finances" (no, not just millennials).

Roman adds that it's relatable and contains compelling storytelling that breaks down complex money topics; as such, you're guaranteed to "walk away with something useful."

Die with Zero by Bill Perkins

Long says this 2020 book — written by a famous hedge fund manager and poker player — is packed with "thought-provoking ideas" that helped him rethink how to get the most out of both his finances and life experiences.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

So. Many. People. Suggested this book, including W. Michael Lofley, a certified financial planner with HBKS Wealth Advisors. He describes it as "a book about money, but not a boring technical book about money. It's completely approachable."

Abrin Berkemeyer, senior wealth manager at Willis Johnson and Associates, says he often brings up the book's notion of what is reasonable versus what is rational. While the rational may be "what appears to be best financially on paper," he says, the reasonable can be an OK financial decision that's just not optimal. (Like someone who wants to pay off a low-interest-rate loan early versus saving and investing the money in retirement.)

"Our clients are people with feelings who are going to make decisions that they believe are best for them and how they feel, and those decisions that may not always appear rational to an advisor may be very reasonable to a client," Berkemeyer says.

You Need a Budget by Jesse Mecham

Nicknamed YNAB, this personal finance software has inspired a popular app and a book, both of which come highly recommended. Long says he's personally been using the app for over 10 years: "It helps keep me accountable, organized and aware of my financial picture," he says.

The Millionaire Next Door by Thomas Stanley

Another Furer endorsement. This book compares the habits of UAWs — that's Under Accumulators of Wealth — and PAWs — Prodigious Accumulators of Wealth. You can read the first chapter online for free.

So Good They Can't Ignore You by Cal Newport

Money's Martha C. White says Newport, a computer science professor at Georgetown University, "makes the point that millennials kind of got sold a bill of goods with all this 'do what you love' and 'follow your passion' advice" when they should probably instead focus on what they're good at and what makes money. Then they can go enjoy the hobbies.

The Truth About Money by Ric Edelman

This tip comes from Kelli Smith, director of financial planning at Edelman Financial Engines. She says the 1996 book is "a comprehensive personal finance guide that covers retirement, investing, estate planning, taxes and more."

The cherry on top? "The format makes it easy to read selectively, allowing readers to focus on the topics that matter most to them. It is a useful resource for building financial literacy, especially for those who are just getting started," she says.

The Prof G Pod by Scott Galloway

Two people on the Money team name Galloway's YouTube channel among their favorites. The first is Jordan Chussler, our investing and banking editor, who says Galloway's "blunt, apolitical and practical approach to personal finance (and life in general) is superb."

Galloway, a professor at the New York University Stern School of Business who randomly had a cameo in season three of White Lotus, has smart takes, agrees Money's White.

"Where it intersects with money for me is when he digs into marketing stuff," she adds. "A lot of digital marketing now is invisible; he kind of pulls back the curtain."

The Ramsey Show

This podcast rec comes from Crystal McKeon, a CFP with TSA Wealth Management, who describes Dave Ramsey as likely the most famous financial planner in the world.

"He uses his shoestring budgets and cost-cutting experience to help people get out of debt and live the life they want," she says. "As a life-long cheap person, I love listening to how deep[ly] he encourages people to cut their finances to get on solid financial footing."

McKeon says she's relaxed her "cheapskate habits but keeps tuning into Ramsey's podcast because "it is good to be reminded you don’t just need to spend for spending's sake" — that "can get [you] into trouble even with a strong income."

DH Unplugged

John Bell, CFP with Free State Financial Planning, says this is a "casual, unrehearsed and not-too-serious look at the financial markets by two experienced long-term investors." Music to our ears.

My Retirement Network

This is a digital media platform suggested by its founder, Melissa Caro, who admits she is "100% biased."

Caro says she "aims to deliver well-researched, teachable concepts in finance" weekly with "no sales pitch." Headlines on the homepage right now include "Is Stability a Lie?" and "Complexity Creep and the Cost of Getting It Wrong."

HumbleDollar by Jonathan Clements

Andy Smith, executive director of financial planning at Edelman Financial Engines, says this blog/forum/guide is well positioned to teach folks about the ins, outs and pitfalls of managing money.

Ever since Smith started reading Clements early in his career, it was clear "he was smart and well-read, but he never came across as arrogant or haughty in his approach to the markets and personal finance," he says.

To hear Smith tell it, Clements cares a lot about writing and helping others. The website's contributor network is aces, too.

Wealth Para Todos by Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino

Money writer Liliana Hall says Wealth Para Todos, a financial education platform, "reframes money management as a form of self-care," which is a cool twist.

Money Dials by Ramit Sethi

Wealth Enhancement's Brian Long says Sethi's Money Dials — which are 10 categories of spending, like freedom, luxury and generosity — are a great way to frame financial decisions.

"With finite resources, which dials do you turn to 10 (or 11!) while others go down two or three?" he asks.

