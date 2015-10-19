Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

5. Colby College

Published: Oct 19, 2015
Colby College
courtesy Colby College

Waterville, Maine

Money rank: 85

Distance to nearest ski area: 18 miles (Eaton Mountain)

This small liberal arts school makes it easy for students to get out and enjoy winter. Under its “Jan-Plan,” students take just one class for the month of January. While some use the time to immerse themselves in a single subject, many students take advantage of the lighter load to hit the trails at nearby Sugarloaf, the largest ski area in the Northeast. Closer to campus, season passes are $125 at Eaton Mountain. Nordic skiers have ski-in, ski-out access to the school's own 8.5-mile network of trails. Not surprisingly, the Outing Club is the biggest student group on campus.

Average early career earnings: $49,200

Read more about Colby College.

Next Up
Best Pet Insurance Companies of June 2023 2
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 3
Non-Fungible Frenzy: Why NFTs Are Suddenly Everywhere 4