8. Michigan Technological University
courtesy Michigan Technological
Houghton, Mich.
Money rank: 127 (tie)
Distance to nearest ski area: 6 miles (Mont Ripley)
A ski school in… Michigan? You betcha! With annual snowfall of nearly 250 inches, Houghton is one of the snowiest spots in America. Students ski for free on school-owned slopes at Mont Ripley. Cross-country skiers can hop on Michigan Tech’s 35-kilometer network of groomed trails, including 7.5 kilometers of lighted trails for night skiing.
Average early career earnings: $61,700
