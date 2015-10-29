Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
8. Michigan Technological University

Published: Oct 29, 2015
Michigan Technological University
courtesy Michigan Technological

Houghton, Mich.

Money rank: 127 (tie)

Distance to nearest ski area: 6 miles (Mont Ripley)

A ski school in… Michigan? You betcha! With annual snowfall of nearly 250 inches, Houghton is one of the snowiest spots in America. Students ski for free on school-owned slopes at Mont Ripley. Cross-country skiers can hop on Michigan Tech’s 35-kilometer network of groomed trails, including 7.5 kilometers of lighted trails for night skiing.

Average early career earnings: $61,700

Read more about Michigan Technological University

