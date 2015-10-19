6. Middlebury College
courtesy Middlebury College
Middlebury, Vt.
Money rank: 96
Distance to nearest ski area: 14 miles (Middlebury Snow Bowl)
Home to one of the oldest ski areas in Vermont, Middlebury boasts its own ski area with three chairlifts, snowmaking, and an historic lodge to boot. Middlebury’s three-day Winter Carnival (yes, classes are canceled on a Friday) has been a campus tradition since 1920. It features intercollegiate ski races, snow sculpture competitions, ice skating shows, and the all-important hot chocolate bar.
Average early career earnings: $48,200
