Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

6. Middlebury College

Published: Oct 19, 2015
Middlebury College
The Middlebury campus, before the snow arrives.
courtesy Middlebury College

Middlebury, Vt.

Money rank: 96

Distance to nearest ski area: 14 miles (Middlebury Snow Bowl)

Home to one of the oldest ski areas in Vermont, Middlebury boasts its own ski area with three chairlifts, snowmaking, and an historic lodge to boot. Middlebury’s three-day Winter Carnival (yes, classes are canceled on a Friday) has been a campus tradition since 1920. It features intercollegiate ski races, snow sculpture competitions, ice skating shows, and the all-important hot chocolate bar.

Average early career earnings: $48,200

Read more about Middlebury College.

Next Up
Best Pet Insurance Companies of June 2023 2
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 3
Non-Fungible Frenzy: Why NFTs Are Suddenly Everywhere 4