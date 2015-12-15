7. Pomona College
Courtesy of Ponoma College
Pomona College
Claremont, Calif.
Money Best Colleges rank: 38
Overall acceptance rate: 13.9%
Female rate: 12%
Male rate: 16.9%
Difference: 1.4x higher for men
Gender on campus: 52% women/48% men
Pomona doesn’t have a target for the number of men or women in a particular entering class, but the college does want a reasonable balance between the genders, says spokesman Mark Kendall. Pomona faces the same challenge as many other liberal arts schools around the country: There are fewer men than women going to college, and some simply don’t want to attend a small liberal arts school.