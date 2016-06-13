Princeton University
courtesy of Princeton University
Location: Princeton, N.J.
2015 Money Best Colleges rank: 3
Attend Princeton, and odds are pretty high that you'll share the campus with someone who goes on to become a household name, whether on the Supreme Court, at the White House, or on the film screen. The university also produces its share and then some of notable corporate leaders, such as Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
Alumni include:
Jeffrey P. Bezos, Amazon.com
David P. King, Laboratory Corp. of America
George Kurian, NetApp
Michael H. Thaman, Owens Corning
Clay C. Williams, National Oilwell Varco