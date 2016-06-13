Stanford University
courtesy Stanford University
Location: Stanford, Calif.
2015 Money Best Colleges rank: 1
Appearing atop dozens of college-related rankings, this uber-selective university sometimes seems to be good at everything: computer science and business, athletics and arts, undergraduate research, and graduate programs. Its Fortune 500 alumni reflect that diversity of strong programs, with banking, healthcare, and manufacturing, insurance, and pharmaceutical companies represented.
Alumni include:
Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial
Trevor Fetter, Tenet Healthcare
N. Thomas Linebarger, Cummins
Theodore A. Mathas, New York Life Insurance
Miles D. White, Abbott Laboratories