University of California at Los Angeles
Stephanie Diani
Metro area: Los Angeles
Students living off campus: 55%
Cost of a degree (est.): $67,000
Money's Best Colleges rank: 26
Read more about University of California at Los Angeles.
Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.
Metro area: Los Angeles
Students living off campus: 55%
Cost of a degree (est.): $67,000
Money's Best Colleges rank: 26
Read more about University of California at Los Angeles.