8. University of Georgia
Andrew Davis Tucker—University of Georgia
Georgia never won a championship under former head coach Mark Richt, who was recently fired after coaching the Bulldogs for 15 seasons. But that doesn't mean the Bulldogs were in the doghouse all those years. The team averaged nearly 10 wins a season under Richt and won an SEC Championship in 2005. Game day traditions are plentiful in Athens, and Georgia fans are known to travel far with the team. Their beloved lineage of live bulldog mascots (all named Uga) is a tradition in itself.
Stadium Capacity: 92,746
Avg. Attendance: 92,746
Money Best Colleges Ranking: 68