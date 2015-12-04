Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
8. University of Georgia

Published: Dec 04, 2015
151204_COLL_FBFan_UGeorgia
Hairy Dawg is mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs
Andrew Davis Tucker—University of Georgia

Georgia never won a championship under former head coach Mark Richt, who was recently fired after coaching the Bulldogs for 15 seasons. But that doesn't mean the Bulldogs were in the doghouse all those years. The team averaged nearly 10 wins a season under Richt and won an SEC Championship in 2005. Game day traditions are plentiful in Athens, and Georgia fans are known to travel far with the team. Their beloved lineage of live bulldog mascots (all named Uga) is a tradition in itself.

Stadium Capacity: 92,746

Avg. Attendance: 92,746

Money Best Colleges Ranking: 68

