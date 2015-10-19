7. University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
Scott Ripley—Courtesy of UNH
Durham. N.H.
Money rank: 116
Distance to nearest ski area: 34 miles (McIntyre)
The most popular club on campus? It’s not chess. It’s not ultimate. It’s the Ski and Board Club, founded in 1999. Students pay annual dues of $60 for transportation to Loon Mountain and Sunday River ski resorts, and other social events (i.e. movie nights with ski flicks). For serious skiers, UNH has a tradition in alpine and Nordic racing.
Average early career earnings: $45,900
