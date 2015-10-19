Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

7. University of New Hampshire-Main Campus

Published: Oct 19, 2015
151029_FF_McIntyre.jpg
Just another snowy school day at UNH.
Scott Ripley—Courtesy of UNH

Durham. N.H.

Money rank: 116

Distance to nearest ski area: 34 miles (McIntyre)

The most popular club on campus? It’s not chess. It’s not ultimate. It’s the Ski and Board Club, founded in 1999. Students pay annual dues of $60 for transportation to Loon Mountain and Sunday River ski resorts, and other social events (i.e. movie nights with ski flicks). For serious skiers, UNH has a tradition in alpine and Nordic racing.

Average early career earnings: $45,900

Read more about the University of New Hampshire-Main Campus.

Next Up
Best Pet Insurance Companies of June 2023 2
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 3
Non-Fungible Frenzy: Why NFTs Are Suddenly Everywhere 4