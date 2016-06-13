Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
University of Notre Dame

Published: Jun 13, 2016
University of Notre Dame
Christian Petersen—Getty Images

Location: Notre Dame, Ind.

2015 Money Best Colleges rank: 44

Thanks to its well-regarded graduate programs in business and law, Notre Dame routinely finishes in the top tier of colleges that produce a lot of high-level corporate leaders. It also holds its own when counting by undergraduate degrees, as the following alums show.

Alumni include:
Joseph Alvarado, Commercial Metals
Gerard M. Anderson, DTE Energy
William J. DeLaney III, Sysco
Anthony F. Earley Jr., PG&E Corp.
Christopher J. Policinski, Land O'Lakes
Paul C. Reilly, Raymond James Financial

