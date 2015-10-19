Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

9. University of Utah

Published: Oct 19, 2015
151029_FF_Alta
The world-class Alta Ski Area is less than 25 miles from the University of Utah campus.
Johannes Kroemer—Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Salt Lake City

Money rank: 127 (tie)

Distance to nearest ski area: 23 miles (Alta)

You don’t have to skip class to get your share of powder days. Snow in this part of the country is dry, light, and plentiful. There are, count them, seven different ski resorts—including some of the best in the country—within a 40 mile radius of Salt Lake City. Utah Transit Authority “ski buses” run from campus to four of these resorts. While Utah’s ski team is ranked among the best in the country, the student-run Utah Freeskier Society offers discounted passes, social events, and more.

Average early career earnings: $47,400

Read more about the University of Utah.

Next Up
Best Pet Insurance Companies of June 2023 2
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 3
Non-Fungible Frenzy: Why NFTs Are Suddenly Everywhere 4