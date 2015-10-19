9. University of Utah
Salt Lake City
Money rank: 127 (tie)
Distance to nearest ski area: 23 miles (Alta)
You don’t have to skip class to get your share of powder days. Snow in this part of the country is dry, light, and plentiful. There are, count them, seven different ski resorts—including some of the best in the country—within a 40 mile radius of Salt Lake City. Utah Transit Authority “ski buses” run from campus to four of these resorts. While Utah’s ski team is ranked among the best in the country, the student-run Utah Freeskier Society offers discounted passes, social events, and more.
Average early career earnings: $47,400
