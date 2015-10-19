3. University of Washington-Seattle Campus
Seattle
Money rank: 56 (tie)
Distance to nearest ski area: 53 miles (Summit at Snoqualmie)
It rarely snows on the UW campus, and its elevation is nil. Yet, this top-ranked school is an ideal base camp for accessing jaw-dropping terrain in the nearby Cascade Mountains. Students who join the school's Husky Winter Sports club can become certified ski or snowboard instructors, and teach at a non-profit school at Snoqualmie Summit. About 90 miles from campus, Crystal Mountain is the state’s largest ski area, with a whopping 2,600 acres of skiable terrain and nearly 400 inches of average annual snowfall.
Average early career earnings: $51,900
