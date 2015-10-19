Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
3. University of Washington-Seattle Campus

Published: Oct 19, 2015
Ski Lift Snow Skiing Slopes North Cascades Summit, Snoqualmie
The Summit at Snoqualmie is an easy day trip for University of Washington students.
Seattle

Money rank: 56 (tie)

Distance to nearest ski area: 53 miles (Summit at Snoqualmie)

It rarely snows on the UW campus, and its elevation is nil. Yet, this top-ranked school is an ideal base camp for accessing jaw-dropping terrain in the nearby Cascade Mountains. Students who join the school's Husky Winter Sports club can become certified ski or snowboard instructors, and teach at a non-profit school at Snoqualmie Summit. About 90 miles from campus, Crystal Mountain is the state’s largest ski area, with a whopping 2,600 acres of skiable terrain and nearly 400 inches of average annual snowfall.

Average early career earnings: $51,900

