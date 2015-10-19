Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
2. Williams College

Published: Oct 19, 2015
Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Massachusetts
Shannon Stapleton /Reuters

Williamstown, Mass.

Money rank: 28

Distance to nearest ski area: 14 miles (Jiminy Peak)

This top-ranked liberal arts college isn’t exactly a destination for ski bums. Yet, with Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort and other Berkshire Mountain spots out its back door, Williams has plenty to offer snow-minded students. More than 750 students belong to the 100-year-old Williams Outing Club, which offers gear, instruction, and comradery to outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. Members can reserve a cabin at a nearby school-owned forest that has a four-mile cross-country trail.

Average early career earnings: $50,900

Read more about Williams College.

