2. Williams College
Williamstown, Mass.
Money rank: 28
Distance to nearest ski area: 14 miles (Jiminy Peak)
This top-ranked liberal arts college isn’t exactly a destination for ski bums. Yet, with Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort and other Berkshire Mountain spots out its back door, Williams has plenty to offer snow-minded students. More than 750 students belong to the 100-year-old Williams Outing Club, which offers gear, instruction, and comradery to outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. Members can reserve a cabin at a nearby school-owned forest that has a four-mile cross-country trail.
Average early career earnings: $50,900
