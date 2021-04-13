The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Is Back Down Today | April 13, 2021

Today’s mortgage rates are mixed. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate purchase loan dropped to 3.509%. The rate for a 30-year refinance loan, however, jumped up to 3.816%, increasing by 0.313 percentage points.

30-year fixed mortgage rates today

That’s a one-day de crease of 0.02 percentage points.

That's a one-month decrease of 0.001 percentage points.

A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will have a steady interest rate and monthly payment throughout the full term of the loan. The loan will be paid off in 360 months unless you pay extra, refinance the loan or sell the home.

The interest rate on a 30-year mortgage will be higher than the rate on a shorter-term loan like a 15-year mortgage. The monthly payment, on the other hand, will be lower because the balance is being paid off over a longer period of time. However, because you’re paying a higher rate for a longer time, you’ll pay more in total interest over the life of the loan.

Most home loan borrowers prefer the lower monthly payments afforded by a 30-year loan, making it the most popular type of mortgage on the market.

15-year fixed mortgage rates today

That’s a one-day increase of 0.018 percentage points.

That's a one-month increase of 0.008 percentage points.

The interest rate and monthly payment on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage won’t change over the full term of the loan. You’ll pay the mortgage off in 180 months unless you pay extra, refinance or sell the home.

Compared to a long-term loan like a 30-year, the interest rate on a 15-year loan will be lower, but the monthly payments will be higher because the loan will be paid off in half the time. By paying a lower rate over a shorter term, you’ll pay less in overall interest with a 15-year loan.

For borrowers who may want to pay their mortgage off faster while saving on interest, a 15-year loan could be an option to consider.

5/1 jumbo adjustable-rate mortgage rates today

That’s a one-day de crease of 0.001 percentage points.

That's a one-month decrease of 0.065 percentage points.

On an adjustable-rate mortgage, the interest rate will be fixed during an initial, specified number of years. Once that period is over the rate will reset, usually on a yearly basis. As a result, the monthly will be fixed at first, then change along with any changes in the interest rate.

A 5/1 adjustable-rate loan, for example, will have a fixed rate and monthly payment for the first five years. The rate, and monthly payment, will then change every year after in concert with market conditions. Other typical adjustable-rate terms include a 7/1 and a 10/1. ARMs will be fully paid off in 360 months.

The interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is usually among the lowest on the market, making it a consideration among borrowers who don’t plan on staying in the home longer than five years. However, if they decide to stay, they should be aware that the rate could increase over time.

Today’s VA, FHA and jumbo loan rates

The average rates for FHA, VA and jumbo loans are:

Today’s mortgage refinance rates

The average rates for 30-year loans, 15- year loans and 5/1 jumbo ARMs are:

Where are mortgage rates heading this year?

Mortgage rates sunk through 2020. Millions of homeowners responded to low mortgage rates by refinancing existing loans and taking out new ones. Many people bought homes they may not have been able to afford if rates were higher.

In January 2021, rates briefly dropped to the lowest levels on record, but trended higher through the month and into February.

Looking ahead, experts believe interest rates will rise more in 2021, but modestly. Factors that could influence rates include how quickly the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and when lawmakers can agree on another economic relief package. More vaccinations and stimulus from the government could lead to improved economic conditions, which would boost rates.

While mortgage rates are likely to rise this year, experts say the increase won’t happen overnight and it won’t be a dramatic jump. Rates should stay near historically low levels through the first half of the year, rising slightly later in the year. Even with rising rates, it will still be a favorable time to finance a new home or refinance.

Factors that influence mortgage rates include:

The Federal Reserve. The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting.

The Fed took swift action when the pandemic hit the United States in March of 2020. The Fed announced plans to keep money moving through the economy by dropping the short-term Federal Fund interest rate to between 0% and 0.25%, which is as low as they go. The central bank also pledged to buy mortgage-backed securities and treasuries, propping up the housing finance market. The Fed has reaffirmed its commitment to these policies for the foreseeable future multiple times, most recently at a late January policy meeting. The 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates move in lockstep with the yields on the government’s 10-year Treasury note. Yields dropped below 1% for the first time in March 2020 and have been slowly rising since then. Currently, yields have been hovering above 1% since the beginning of the year, pushing interest rates slightly higher. On average, there is typically a 1.8 point “spread” between Treasury yields and benchmark mortgage rates. The broader economy. Unemployment rates and change in gross domestic product are important indicators of the overall health of the economy. When employment and GDP growth are low, it means the economy is weak, which can push interest rates down. Thanks to the pandemic, unemployment levels reached all-time highs early last year and have not yet recovered. GDP also took a hit, and while it has bounced back somewhat, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Tips for getting the lowest mortgage rate possible

There is no universal mortgage rate that all borrowers receive. Qualifying for the lowest mortgage rates takes a little bit of work and will depend on both personal financial factors and market conditions.

Check your credit score and credit report. Errors or other red flags that may be dragging your credit score down. Borrowers with the highest credit scores are the ones who will get the best rates, so checking your credit report before you start the house-hunting process is key. Taking steps to fix errors will help you raise your score. If you have high credit card balances, paying them down can also provide a quick boost.

Save up money for a sizeable down payment. This will lower your loan-to-value ratio, which means how much of the home’s price the lender has to finance. A lower LTV usually translates to a lower mortgage rate. Lenders also like to see money that has been saved in an account for at least 60 days. It tells the lender you have the money to finance the home purchase.

Shop around for the best rate. Don’t settle for the first interest rate that a lender offers you. Check with at least three different lenders to see who offers the lowest interest. Also consider different types of lenders, such as credit unions and online lenders in addition to traditional banks.

Also take time to find out about different loan types. While the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the most common type of mortgage, consider a shorter-term loan like a 15-year loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage. These types of loans often come with a lower rate than a conventional 30-year mortgage. Compare the costs of all to see which one best fits your needs and financial situation. Government loans — such as those backed by the Federal Housing Authority, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture — can be more affordable options for those who qualify.

Finally, lock in your rate. Locking your rate once you’ve found the right rate, loan product and lender will help guarantee your mortgage rate won’t increase before you close on the loan.

Our mortgage rate methodology

Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the most recent business day rates are available for. Today, we are showing rates for Monday, April 12. Our rates reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. These rates were offered to people putting 20% down and include discount points.

