Developed in 2018 by Singaporean company Innovative Connecting, Turbo VPN boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and nearly 180,000 reviews on the Apple App Store. A key reason for its popularity with mobile users is its free VPN service, which comes with unlimited bandwidth.

However, a questionable privacy policy, industry suspicions of hidden Chinese ownership and questions regarding the company's unproven no-logs policy make Turbo VPN a less attractive option for more security-conscious users.

Whether you're still deciding if you actually need a VPN or are already sorting through the best VPN services, there are many different factors to consider when selecting a provider. In this comprehensive Turbo VPN review, we'll examine the service's features, pricing, customer reviews, server network, available security protocols and more to help you decide if it's the right VPN for you.

Best VPN for unlimited bandwidth at the free tier

One of Turbo VPN's biggest draws is that its free tier includes unlimited bandwidth. You can use the software as much as you want without running out of a monthly data allowance — an appealing offer for those with limited financial resources who want to access high-bandwidth streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.

Naturally, the free tier has some limitations. Free users can only access a few server locations, miss out on most of the VPN’s advanced features and may only connect one device at a time.

Turbo VPN pros and cons

Pros Free tier with unlimited bandwidth

Compatible with a wide range of platforms and devices

24/7 chat support (for paid tiers only) Cons No independent audit for no-logs policy

Free version allows tracking from third-party advertisers

Limited server locations compared to other top VPN providers

Pros explained

Offers free tier with unlimited bandwidth

Turbo VPN's free tier is especially attractive because it offers unlimited bandwidth. This means users can access streaming services, download large files or browse the web without having to worry about hitting a data cap, which would otherwise result in extra data charges or a reduction in connection speed.

Compatible with a wide range of platforms and devices

Turbo VPN works on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android as well as many gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. It even offers an extension for the Google Chrome browser. Rather than using multiple VPNs across different platforms, you can instead have a single one and maintain your settings across your devices.

Provides 24/7 chat support for paid tiers

Paid customers have access to 24/7 chat support. This can be a great resource in the event of technical issues or if you're just looking for some guidance on how to set up and use your VPN service.

Cons explained

No independent audit for no-logs policy

As of August 2023, Turbo VPN has not requested an independent audit of its no-logs policy. Audits can help VPN companies find vulnerabilities in their systems and verify whether the claims a company makes about its logging policy are true. While the company does claim to have a strict no-logs policy, it's impossible to know for sure without an audit.

Free version allows tracking from third-party advertisers

The free version of Turbo VPN allows some forms of tracking from third-party advertising partners in the form of cookies, pixel tags and similar technologies. This means that your online activity could potentially be monitored and used for targeted advertising.

Limited server locations compared to other top VPN providers

Turbo VPN's network of more than 21,000 servers in 50 countries may sound impressive, but it's still lower than those of other top VPN companies, some of which have even more servers in over 100 countries. Having a large number of servers can help mitigate congestion when internet traffic surges, and a broader array of server locations often results in more potential IP addresses.

Turbo VPN plans

Aside from its free version, TurboVPN offers four paid plans of various term lengths. All paid plans include access to the following service components and features.

Up to five devices per account

Over 21,000 servers in 50 countries

A 30-day money-back guarantee

24/7 live chat support

A kill switch that automatically disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection drops

AES-256 encryption, also known as military-grade encryption, an algorithm that uses high-level cryptographic tools and techniques to protect information

ISP throttling detection, which identifies when your internet service provider is slowing down your connection

Advanced DNS (Domain Name Service) leak protection

Split tunneling, a feature that allows you to pick out which specific apps or websites use your VPN connection

Compatibility with Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android and Android Lite (Turbo VPN Lite), Google Chrome and entertainment consoles, including PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

The following section examines each of Turbo VPN's plans in more detail. Canceling plans with a subscription term of more than 30 days will only lead to a refund within the company’s money-back guarantee period or under extraordinary circumstances as outlined in Turbo’s terms of service.

Free plan

The free plan offers an unlimited amount of data with no speed limitations. It’s restricted to only one device connection per account, and does not have access to premium features like split tunneling. It’s also limited to just a few server locations in Canada, Germany, India, the U.S., the U.K. and Singapore.

Free users also have to deal with advertisements and various forms of tracking from Turbo VPN's advertising partners, which may be a deterrent for many.

1-month plan

The one-month plan costs $11.99 per month, making it the most expensive option for Turbo VPN users solely when comparing monthly prices. This plan is best for users who want to try out Turbo VPN before committing to a longer-term subscription.

6-month plan

The six-month plan is Turbo VPN’s costs $6.67 per month, billed as $39.99 every six months. Although this is nearly a 50% discount from the one-month plan, it doesn't quite offer the same level of savings as Turbo VPN's longer-term plans.

If you like what Turbo VPN has to offer but don't feel comfortable paying for a full year of service, this plan might be the best option for you.

1-year plan

The one-year plan costs $5 per month, billed as $59.99 every 12 months. This represents savings of 58% when compared to the cost of the 1-month plan.

2-year plan

The two-year plan costs $4.17 per month, billed as $99.99 every 24 months, making it the most affordable long-term option offered by Turbo VPN. This represents a total savings of 65% when compared to the cost of the one-month plan.

Turbo VPN pricing

Turbo VPN offers a variety of plans that can match different user budgets. The free plan is a good alternative for those who just need basic security and privacy capabilities; the paid plans offer more advanced features and no advertisements. The cost of Turbo VPN's paid plans is in line with the prices offered by other leading VPN providers, and the company’s two-year plan provides a great way to get the maximum amount of savings.

Turbo VPN financial stability

As of August 2023, none of the three major business credit rating agencies (Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's) provide a rating for Turbo VPN's parent company Innovative Connecting. This makes it challenging to accurately assess the company's financial stability.

The company claims to have 300 million users. Even if only a small percentage of these users are paying customers, this number may still prove useful to evaluate Innovative Connecting’s finances.

Turbo VPN accessibility

Availability

Turbo VPN’s network of servers may not be as robust as that of other leading providers, but it still offers a decent selection of servers located in about 50 different countries around the world. This network should be enough to cover the needs of most users.

The company offers the following dedicated apps for various operating systems and devices:

Turbo VPN for Android

Turbo VPN for iOS

Turbo VPN for MacOS

Turbo VPN for Windows

Turbo VPN for Chrome

Turbo VPN for PlayStation

Turbo VPN for Xbox

Turbo VPN for Switch

Users can also find the Turbo VPN APK download on their website.

Contact information

Turbo VPN provides two ways for its paying customers to get in touch with the company. The first is via email by filling out a contact form on the company's support page or directly at turbovpn-support@inconnecting.com. The second is a 24/7 live chat service available through the company's website. This allows customers to get immediate support and answers in an timely manner.

User experience

Turbo VPN's user interface is quite simple and intuitive to use. A single on/off switch controls the service, and its advanced features are easily accessible from the side menu. This includes options for changing VPN protocols, enabling a kill switch, selecting a specific server location or accessing settings.

The company's website is quite informative, providing clear explanations of the various features and services Turbo offers. It also includes a detailed support center with articles, FAQs and past customer inquiries.

Turbo VPN customer satisfaction

Customer reviews for Turbo VPN are mixed, but the prevailing sentiment is positive. Users often praise the service for its reliable connection and reasonable speeds. Some users even go so far as to label it as one of the best free VPNs available.

The bulk of negative comments revolves around the advertisements that appear when using the free version of the service. However, a few negative reviews point out occasional disconnections and slow speeds.

Turbo VPN FAQ Is Turbo VPN safe? chevron-down chevron-up Many users have expressed their satisfaction with the security of Turbo VPN online, citing its strong encryption protocols as well as its automatic kill switch. That being said, the VPN has been known to leak the real IP address of its users many times. There are also concerns online from privacy experts regarding the integrity of the service's privacy policy for users of the free version. Is Turbo VPN good? chevron-down chevron-up Turbo VPN is an okay option as far as free VPNs go. However, we recommend that users consider some of the leading paid VPNs whenever possible due to their generally stronger performance and strict privacy policies. Given the similarity in price between Turbo VPN and other well-known VPNs in the market, users should compare services to make sure they are not paying more for less features overall. How does Turbo VPN work? chevron-down chevron-up Turbo VPN works by routing a user's internet traffic through its secure servers spread around the world. Any websites they visit will see the IP address of the server instead of their actual address. This helps users mask their identity online and protect their connection from malicious actors in unsecured Wi-Fi networks, as well as bypass censorship and access geo-restricted content. Is Turbo VPN free? chevron-down chevron-up Turbo VPN offers a free version of its paid software on all major operating systems. It comes with unlimited data usage and a limited selection of servers and features from its paid version. Is Turbo VPN legit? chevron-down chevron-up Turbo VPN is a legitimate VPN service that has been operating since 2018. Concerns have been raised by users and privacy experts online regarding the company's privacy policies and possible hidden Chinese ownership. Nonetheless, millions of users continue to successfully use the service.

How we evaluated Turbo VPN

In order to evaluate Turbo VPN, we considered several factors ranging from its pricing and feature set to its customer reviews and support options. The following are the most important criteria that we looked at:

Security and privacy: We assessed the security protocols used by Turbo VPN, its kill switch feature and its logging policy.

Price: We looked at how much it costs to use Turbo VPN, as well as any available discounts.

Features: We reviewed Turbo VPN’s features and compared them to those of other leading VPNs.

Customer reviews: We read customer reviews for Turbo VPN in order to get an idea of the software’s user experience.

Server network: We looked at the total number of servers and available server locations of Turbo VPN.

Customer support: We checked to see what customer support options are available for Turbo VPN users.

User experience: We considered the ease of use and accessibility of Turbo VPN's interface.

Accessibility: We looked at the range of devices and operating systems that Turbo VPN is compatible with.

Summary of Money's Turbo VPN review

While its pricing is comparable to other leading VPNs, Turbo VPN offers limited features and a smaller server network than other major VPN services. This combined with concerns over its privacy policy, no logs policy and ownership make it hard to recommend Turbo VPN's paid plans over those of the competition.

For users who are less concerned with privacy and are looking for a free VPN with unlimited bandwidth to keep them safe on public Wi-Fi, Turbo VPN may be a good option. We suggest users compare multiple VPNs in order to find the best option for their needs.