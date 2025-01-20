AI Can Help You Write a Better Cover Letter (If You Use It Right)

Drafting a cover letter has always been a pain. But that's especially true today, when companies are often reviewing hundreds, if not thousands, of applications. Is anyone actually reading the page-long letter you sweat over?

As the use of artificial intelligence spreads, job seekers are eager to use the technology to make filling out applications less of a chore. A number of startups have already been courting users with new AI resume-building tools, and there are hundreds of blog posts and videos about how to perfect a resume with ChatGPT.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Expand your network and your career with the help of a Job Search Site Job Search Sites allow you to put your resume out there for tons of companies and potential employers to see. Click your state to begin networking today! Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

But learning how to quickly draft relevant and compelling cover letters with AI could be even more valuable. Mastering the skill could help you apply for more jobs in a short period — or simply claw back some of your precious time.

Like with most applications of AI tools, wherever there's the potential to increase efficiency, there also lie inherent risks. As job seekers turn to AI as a shortcut for writing cover letters, here's what you need to know to use the technology effectively.

Get specific

If you simply type into a chatbot, "write a cover letter for [XYZ] job," you'll likely get a professional-looking cover letter draft. However, it won't necessarily be any good, and you may only get back a rough template that still requires you to fill in the blanks.

"These systems can be very general, and they can give really high level general output that doesn't really apply to that person," says Lindsey Zuloaga, chief data scientist at HireVue, a hiring platform that specializes in AI recruiting tools. But "a cover letter is meant to be fairly personal."

In this case, the saying is true: You get out what you put in. Some experts recommend uploading your resume to ChatGPT as well as some info about yourself so the chatbot knows who you are. Then you'll need to tell it the key details about the job. This could be as quick as copying the job listing, but if you have more detailed info about the role or what the company is looking for, add that as well. You could also experiment with inputting a previous cover letter you've written for a similar role to give the generative AI tool more source material.

As with any AI prompt, it's helpful to include instructions about the length, tone or style you have in mind for the response. Be specific with your instructions.

Know when AI can help (and when it can hurt)

While a ChatGPT cover letter isn't going to be remarkable enough to land you a job on its own, you should be able to generate something serviceable that satisfies the application's requirements and — hopefully — gets you an interview.

Whether this approach is right for you, though, really depends on the nature of the job you're applying for and your own writing ability. For example, someone who doesn't have strong language skills and is applying for a job that doesn't involve much writing could be a good candidate for using AI to put together their cover letters. In these situations, AI can be an "equalizer," Zuloaga says.

But for someone applying for a senior-level role at a company that cares a lot about your ability to write, rushing a cover letter with AI may backfire.

Also, while employers are largely embracing AI when it comes to their products and workflows, they may still have reservations about how it's used in the job application process. Be aware that your application could be knocked if an AI detector or the human reading your application is able to tell it was written with AI.

That's why you should always tweak the AI's output, putting the cover letter text in your own words. Maybe there's a paragraph you can add that plays up certain job skills. Or can you bring in an anecdote from a professional experience that shows why you'd be a good hire? Remember: A good cover letter does more than restate the details of your resume.

When you're finished, do a final round of quality assurance before you submit it. Read the draft out loud to ensure it is both coherent and accurate.

Don't overlook other ways AI can improve your cover letter

Short of drafting a cover letter with AI, there are other ways to use these novel tools to aid in your writing process. If you plan to write the letter yourself, generative AI tools can help you brainstorm ideas about what to include. In the editing process, you can ask for help spotting grammar issues, improving sentences or formatting the letter.

In many cases, writing the letter yourself and using ChatGPT as an aide to enhance your work will lead to the best results. After all, you know your story far better than anyone else — let alone any online AI tool.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad ZipRecruiter actively helps connect people to their next great opportunity Apply to jobs anytime, anywhere and get notified instantly when your application is reviewed. Click below to start searching for your new job today! Get Started

More from Money:

6 Best Job Search Sites

Dollar Scholar Asks: Can I Use AI to Get Ahead Financially?

5 Ways People Are Using AI to Try to Make Money