10 Squishmallow Toys Your Child Will Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for everyone, including children. It’s a chance to show little ones how much you love and care for them, and what better way to do that than with a new toy? Award-winning plush Squishmallows are the perfect way to add a little fun and excitement to your child’s Valentine’s Day, and there are plenty of Valentine’s-themed options to choose from.

From teddy bears and dragons to bumblebees and chipmunks, Squishmallows are sure to light up anyone’s day. Whether you’re looking for a cute stuffed animal or a collectible, Squishmallows have something for everyone. Plus, they’re made of super-soft fabrics and are available in a range of sizes. Check out these 10 Squishmallow toys that will bring a smile to your child’s face this Valentine’s Day.

CozyWorld 11.5-Inch Super Soft Teddy Bear Pillow: $24.99

This cuddly teddy bear is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for kids. The soft and cozy plush toy is a great present for a beloved little one. With its red rose and cute heart-shaped ears, this adorable-looking bear will become their favorite snuggle buddy in no time!

Squishmallows 8-Inch Plush Cinnamon Roll: $21.69

This adorable Squishmallow is the perfect addition to your child's Valentine's Day squad. A lovable cinnamon roll will make a wonderful treat and Valentine’s memory. The sweet design and warm colors will remind them of their favorite dessert, and might become their favorite plush by the end of the day!

Squishmallows 4.5-Inch Baide the Dragon: $17.99

Your child will be over the moon when they receive this lovable dragon plushie! With its tiny wings and heart design, Baide the dragon will make the perfect companion for any adventure. Get this soft, cuddly dragon for the affordable price of $18 — you can’t beat a deal like this!

Squishmallows 5-Inch Varity the Chipmunk: $22.79

Varity the chipmunkis a great Valentine’s addition for any playroom. The high-quality plush material makes this Squishmallow soft to the touch and incredibly huggable, while the vibrant colors bring life to any room she's in. Not only does this plush look adorable, but it also features a unique Valentine’s Day design that stands out from other stuffed animals.

Squishmallows 4.5-Inch Lonina the Frog: $18.18

Lonina the frog is the perfect fun addition to your child's Valentine's Day squad. This lovable frog plush toy is soft and huggable — with her cute eyes and big smile, this plush toy will quickly become their favorite. Plus, this Valentine frog is available now for only $17. The discount is only valid for today, so don’t miss out.

Squishmallows 8-Inch Plush Hammerhead Shark: $19.98

This ‘jawsome’ shark plush toy will make a splash this Valentine's Day and win hearts instantly. It features a bright and colorful design with a light blue and white belly. At 8 inches tall, it is the perfect size for snuggling or adding to a shelf of decorations.

Squishmallows 8-Inch Soft Plush Cam the Cat: $26.99

The Cam the Cat plush toy from Squishmallows’ Valentine collection has to be one of the cutest stuffed animals around. It’s super soft and squishy, making it ‘purrfect’ for cuddling and playing. The best thing about this toy is its high quality. It’s made with durable materials, ensuring it can withstand plenty of wear and tear. It’s also machine washable, making it easy to keep clean.

Squishmallows 10-Inch Sunny the Bumble Bee: $34.55

This adorable bumble bee is sure to be a hit with your child this Valentine's Day! Sunny the Bumble Bee is part of the 2023 Valentine's Day squad and will make the perfect accomplice for your child's adventures. With its bright colors and fun design, this plush toy will quickly become their best friend!

Squishmallows Perfect Pair 8-Inch Sunny Bee and Walsh Rose: $36.97 (was $38.99)

Make kids jump with joy with this set of 2 Squishmallow plush Valentines — a perfect duo to help your little ones celebrate the holiday. This pair includes Sunny Bee and Walsh Rose plush toys, and they’re the ultimate way to surprise little ones and make this Valentine’s Day memorable for them.

Squishmallows 8-Inch Amelie Strawberry Milk Plush: $28.94

Amelie the Strawberry Milk is an 8-inch cutie with a strawberry-pink body, white belly, and a soft, fluffy texture that makes her extra cuddly. She also has an irresistibly sweet smile and bright, sparkly eyes that will make your little one smile every time they see her. Whether you're snuggling up with her in your arms or using her as a decorative piece, Amelie will be sure to bring some extra Valentine’s joy to your home.