Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Top 5 Ways People Are Getting Extra Income to Cope With Inflation

By: Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Published: Mar 27, 2023 3 min read
Collage of money, tip-jar, computer, and credit0card machine
Eddie Lee / Money; Getty Images

Good things happen to those who hustle. Or rather, at the very least, those who hustle may be having an easier time keeping their bills paid in an inflationary era.

A new report from PYMNTS, a financial news and analysis platform, and financial services company LendingClub found more than 60% of Americans reported living paycheck-to-paycheck in February — and supplemental income may be key in boosting their financial stability.

In the new report, PYMNTS and LendingClub combined survey data from roughly 4,000 U.S. consumers in February with analysis of other economic indicators to find out how Americans are using supplemental income to cope with a rising cost of living.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
If you're struggling to make ends meet, a Personal Loan can help.
Are you less than prepared for extraordinary events? If you need funds to cover unexpected costs, a Personal Loan is a solution. Click on your state to learn more.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

Sources of supplemental income

The report breaks down supplemental income sources into active engagement, passive engagement, and aid. Active side-incomes include selling used items and gratuities from additional jobs, while passive income includes sources like rental properties and investments. Sources of aid include government benefits and assistance from family and friends.

Younger respondents were more likely to have a side job. Over 35% of Gen-Z and millennial respondents said they have an additional job, compared to 6% of boomers and seniors.

Here are some of the most common kinds of supplemental income overall:

  • Money from a friend or relative
  • Profits from selling used items
  • Profits from investments
  • Bonuses and commissions
  • Tips and gratuities from side jobs
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
You never know when you might find yourself financially strapped - the good news is you have options.
A Personal Loan can help you mitigate losses and get back on track. Click here to explore your options!
Get Started

Why it’s important

Even though inflation cooled to about 6% last month, high prices on groceries, housing and other necessities are burning holes in Americans’ bank accounts. As such, more consumers are leaning on side-hustles to get through difficult economic circumstances.

The report says a quarter of consumers with supplemental incomes rely on these alternative sources of money to stay afloat. Almost 40% of respondents living paycheck-to-paycheck who struggle to pay bills said their financial standing would “seriously deteriorate” without the padding provided by supplemental income.

More from Money:

Best Personal Loans of 2023

How the Banking Crisis Could Help Fix Inflation — Without More Interest Rate Hikes

What Are the Best Senior Discounts? With High Inflation, Older Americans Are Searching for Deals