What Is a Background Check?

Whether you’re looking to rent an apartment or applying for your next job, having a background check run on you is a standard part of the process. But background checks are not without a little mystery, as those asking for a background check may not share the results with you.

Background checks involve searching through various public and sometimes private records to learn about a person’s history. Anyone who runs a background check on you may look into your education and employment histories. They may also want to know if you have a criminal record.

You may have heard the term “consumer report,” which is how the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) refers to background checks in their definition. Essentially, consumer reports and background checks are the same.

This guide covers everything you need to know about a background check: what it is, the information it discloses, and any possible challenges that may arise. You’ll be more informed and prepared the next time you encounter one.

Table of contents

What is the purpose of a background check?

A background check aims to verify that the information you’ve provided is accurate and complete. You often see prospective employers, landlords and lenders use background checks to help make their final decisions on candidates or applicants.

Employers want to make sure they hire the right person to fit the job description, requirements and work culture.

Landlords want to select the best and most responsible applicant to rent a home or workspace.

Lenders want to approve a financially responsible person for a loan.

Some professional associations, such as state bar associations, may run background checks to ensure that you meet their ethical standards.

A background check will also fill in many gaps in information you don’t provide. Employers and landlords don’t necessarily know that you are telling the truth, and they may be unwilling to risk time and money to simply assume you’re completely forthcoming.

What do background checks show?

Background checks show different types of information, depending on the reason they’re conducted.

Identity verification

Background checks confirm that the identity markers and information you give on an application, such as your birth date, legal name, address and Social Security number, match those found on public records. This is a standard procedure for all types of background checks.

Employment history

Background checks for employment will return public and private data about your past employment, date ranges and job titles.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires employers to comply with regulations that prevent discrimination in the hiring process. That is, if pre-employment screening results in you losing a job opportunity, it cannot occur because you’re a member of a protected class. If the background check reveals you weren’t honest about your work history or past employment on your resume, however, human resources may have the right to take adverse action and revoke your job offer.

Education history

Employers and academic institutions check that you attended and graduated from the schools you listed on an application, as well as any degrees and certifications earned.

Criminal records

Often, a background check involves verifying criminal history. Searches on federal and state databases and registries include but aren’t limited to results on convictions, pending cases, incarcerations and history of arrests.

Credit history

A credit report may be part of a background check for loans, apartment rentals and employment. These checks show your payment history, credit inquiries, open lines of credit and delinquent accounts. Anyone who runs a credit check on you must offer you a copy of that report under the obligations set by the FCRA.

Civil records

Checking your civil legal records involves noncriminal court records that could include past financial penalties.

Evictions, liens, restraining orders and breaches of contract are all elements that appear as a part of the civil records background check.

Driving records

If you’re applying for a job or volunteer position that requires driving, the background check used could look at your driving records. Your driver’s license status, DUIs, tickets and any restrictions set by your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles are part of your driving record check.

Professional licenses and certifications

Jobs that require specific certifications or licenses can verify that you in fact possess the required qualifications. These may also come up on a background check for entrance into a university or professional training program.

References and interviews

References are typically not part of third-party background screening services. Employers and landlords manually contact your references to find out more about you.

How do background checks work?

Generally, a landlord or employer will ask your permission to run a background check if it’s likely that they’ll rent to you or hire you. Most states only allow landlords and employers to run background checks when you’ve explicitly given them written authorization.

If you agree to a background check, expect to provide identifying information about yourself. This can vary but often includes information like your date of birth, Social Security number and professional license numbers.

The employer or landlord running the check will use your provided information and search through public and private records to authenticate it. Many use third-party services for assistance. The records that the background check reviews should match what you listed in your job or rental application. If they match, you’ve essentially passed the background check. If they don’t, that’s when you might run into problems.

Common occasions for conducting background checks

Review some of the best background check sites to satisfy your curiosity or prepare for an important upcoming application. Here are some of the most common situations when someone else may want to run a background check on you.

Employment screening

Employers typically run background checks on candidates they’re interested in hiring. They want to confirm that your previous job titles and employment dates align with what you presented on your resume. If significant discrepancies are found during an employment background check, your initial offer of employment could be revoked.

Volunteer work

Volunteer positions often require a background check for approval. For example, a school may require parents to pass a background check before volunteering at various functions involving children. Schools may require volunteers to renew their clearances after a certain number of years.

Rental applications

If you’re applying to lease a property, the landlord wants to know if they can trust you to maintain the property and pay rent on time. They may conduct several background checks as part of the verification process, including criminal, civil (to check for evictions) and employment (to ensure you have the means to make rental payments). A landlord’s screening process can also look at your address history to find out where you have lived.

Professional licensing

Background checks are also common in professional licensing. Like pre-employment background checks, these examine how your work experience aligns with what you have listed about previous employers on your resume.

They may also look at criminal records. For example, law school graduates seeking admission to a bar association must be of good character and fit to practice law.

Educational admissions

Admission into some schools and training programs depends on your ability to pass a background check. Graduate schools want to confirm that you have the applicable undergraduate degree and potentially necessary employment history for admittance. Many states have passed laws banning colleges and universities from performing criminal background checks on student applicants in an effort to prevent discriminatory admissions. Exemptions include institutions offering professional degrees.

Immigration and visa applications

Background checks are a part of the process during visa application for travel or immigration purposes. For example, foreign citizens applying for an H-1B visa to work in the United States must pass a criminal background check.

Professional partnerships

A professional partnership may be contingent on passing a background check. A company may want to confirm your identity and criminal history before entering into a contract with you. The company may even ask to run a credit check to evaluate how reliable you are with loan and credit card payments.

Security clearances

If you apply for a government job where you would be privy to classified information, expect to be asked for a background check as part of the application process. This typically involves identity verification and an analysis of your education, employment and military histories.

Adoption and foster care

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a child will have a background check performed on them. The process varies by state, but the check often looks at your criminal and employment records.

Challenges associated with background checks

Background screenings provide insight into who you are as an applicant and your history. But they’re not without their challenges.

Inaccurate or incomplete information

Background reports are not infallible. They may not always convey the full story, and a report may even contain inaccurate information.

If your background report contains errors, you can fill out a form on the screening company’s website to dispute the inaccurate detail. You can also look into how to remove items from your credit report if there’s an issue with your financial history.

Discrimination and bias

The results of a background check can lead to biased decision-making and even discrimination against specific populations. For example, job applicants with criminal records are often disadvantaged during hiring, even if their crimes are misdemeanors.

Privacy concerns

You could have privacy concerns being the subject of a background check. Sharing your past with a potential employer or landlord may feel like a violation.

You have rights protected by federal law, such as permitting someone to run a check on you. State laws protecting your rights vary. For example, Connecticut prohibits employers from asking about an applicant’s criminal history unless required by another state or federal law.

Legal compliance

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and your state’s laws enforce legal compliance on background checks. If you feel a screening company has violated your rights, consider reporting it to the FTC and EEOC or seeking legal counsel.

Cost and time

Background checks typically take a few days or longer to complete. This can slow down approval processes for leases or other applications. Also, most third-party background check services charge fees. It’s possible to access free background checks to find what you need, too.

What is a background check FAQs What can cause a red flag on a background check? chevron-down chevron-up Red flags include lying about your history in a way that's disproven by public records, potentially disqualifying you from jobs. Other potential red flags include having a poor credit history or a criminal conviction directly related to the duties of the job you're seeking. Can an employer refuse to hire me after a background check? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, an employer can decide not to hire you based on information uncovered in a background check. But that can only happen when the background screening results conflict with the position's requirements. For instance, if you state on your resume that you have special skills or specific degrees necessary to fulfill the job requirements, but a background check proves that wrong, you likely won't see an official job offer from the employer. However, it's illegal for employers to base their hiring decisions on criminal records, evictions or credit history details unrelated to the job. Why does it matter what a background check shows? chevron-down chevron-up Background checks are designed to make it easier to find employment verification, housing history and financial track records. Employers, landlords and lenders care about these details because they indicate what you might be like to work with, rent to or lend money to. What shows up on a background check? chevron-down chevron-up The information on a background check depends on the kind of check being conducted. However, these reports often include information about your criminal history, credit score, employment history and educational background.