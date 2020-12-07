Great! Your employer provides you with life insurance coverage – here’s why it might be insufficient.

What a wacky year, right? If there’s anything the last year has taught us is that nothing should be taken for granted. And that especially includes taking care of your finances.

Protecting your family from the unexpected.

We’ve learned a few things over the last few months that we probably won’t ever forget. From the importance of staying stocked up on household products like toilet paper to having emergency funds available, life has certainly strayed from the norm.

But there’s something else that many people took for granted in recent months. Having only workplace coverage for life insurance is often not enough, and it can be at risk during a time of massive layoffs.

So, if you have loved ones who rely on your income, it’s essential for you to consider term life insurance.

Why workplace life insurance might not protect you.

If you’ve been able to maintain your employer’s life insurance coverage, it may be giving you a false sense of protection. Financial experts recommend that you should have life insurance covering 10x your salary.

So, if you make $50k a year, you should have $500k in coverage. Unfortunately, most workplace life insurance policies don’t come even close to that amount of coverage.

And, if you do have sufficient coverage with your employer, how safe is it when the world is so unpredictable?

How the internet has revolutionized the insurance industry.

Thanks to the internet, it’s easier than ever before to apply for term life insurance at an affordable rate. Gone are the days of waiting weeks for approval. You can get a policy online within minutes, and the best part is that you also aren’t required to get a physical exam.

To get started, all you need to do is enter a few personal details and your medical history at Bestow. It only takes ten minutes, and you can quickly apply for an affordable insurance policy completely online. Now more than ever, it’s vital to protect your family.

Help give you and your family peace of mind by applying for term life insurance coverage today.