Target Has a 10% off Everything Discount for Military and Their Families, Now Through Veterans Day

Veterans Day is coming up on November 11, and it’s become tradition for dozens of restaurants to let veterans eat free on the holiday. But you don’t have to wait for Veterans Day itself to get a great military discount: Target is honoring veterans, active military, and their families, with a 10% off deal that’s valid right now and lasts more than a week.

From November 3 to 11, verified military members are eligible for a one-time 10% off coupon to be used at any Target store or online at target.com.

To sign up for the offer, visit Target.com/military, which is powered through military verification site SheerID. Fill out the verification form, and a coupon will be emailed to you. Any active or retired military members, plus registered dependents like spouses and other dependent family members, can use the 10% off coupon.

The Target military discount coupon can only be used once while the Veterans Day deal is valid. So it’s wise to use it while making a large purchase — perhaps by stocking up on household supplies or getting some holiday gift shopping at Target done early.

Take note, however, that Target’s Veterans Day discount is not applicable to all merchandise. Some brands and items like alcohol, dairy products, LEGO, Sonos, and Vera Bradley are excluded from the special discount. A complete list of excluded products is posted on the verification page.

Target supports service members throughout the rest of the year, too. The century-old corporation is a member of the Veterans Job Mission, which is an initiative to get more former U.S. military veterans hired after their service. The group hopes to hire 1 million veterans by the end of 2020.

In 2012, Target became recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company, a business that actively supports servicemembers and their families in the work environments. Plus, the Minnesota-native brand has offered this special discount to military patrons for three years, now, and donated more than $2 million to various military support groups like Operation Gratitude and USO.