The air is getting colder, the gym has taken a backseat to Thanksgiving prep, you’re probably going to be spending hours in a car or on a plane (or both!) soon — and let’s not even think about the backache-inducing chores of hauling out and hanging up all the holiday decorations.

Put down the ibuprofen. There’s a good chance you need a new mattress. Many people keep their mattresses for over a decade before replacing it. But studies indicate that your health and comfort can be improved greatly by replacing a mattress sooner.

Fortunately, Black Friday mattress deals are here — so you can save your back and your bank account. Right alongside Presidents’ Day weekend, Black Friday is a great time to buy a new mattress, and this year the deals are especially good, thanks to all the new online manufacturers that compete aggressively on price. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday mattress sales for you to check out below. (All prices are for queen-size mattresses.)

Get 25% off sitewide and a free Cloud Pillow with the promo code GIFT, which means serious savings on Bear’s signature hybrid mattress.

• Bear Hybrid Mattress: $1,042.50 (regular price $1,390)

Courtesy of Bear Mattress

You can get deals on all Helix mattresses with the Black Friday promo codes below — and check out how much you can save on Helix’s most popular mattress.

Among the Black Friday promo codes that’ll score you mattress deals, use the code BF200 at Helix and you’ll get $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more. Or spend $1,250 or more and get $150 off and two free Dream Pillows with code BF150. Or you can get $100 off any mattress and two free Dream Pillows with the Black Friday promo code BF100.

• Midnight Luxe Mattress: $1,595 (regular price $1,795)

Courtesy of Helix

The Layla Black Friday mattress sale runs the gamut: You can get $150 off a mattress, two free premium pillows and a mattress protector — which is a great Black Friday mattress deal on Layla’s signature memory foam mattress.

• Layla Memory Foam Mattress: $849 (regular price $999)

Courtesy of Layla Sleep

• Leesa Original Mattress: $849 and get two free down alternative pillows (regular price $999)

• Leesa Legend Mattress: $2,149 and get two free down alternative pillows (regular price $2,499)

Courtesy of Leesa

Macy’s has some of the best Black Friday mattress deals we’ve seen this year — including one for less than $150!

• Sealy Posturepedic Chase Pointe 11-Inch Cushion Firm Mattress: $349 (regular price $879)

• Serta Special Edition II 11.5-Inch Plush Mattress: $299 (regular price $839)

• MacyBed by Serta Basics 5-Inch Firm Foam Mattress: $149 (regular price $439)

Courtesy of Macy's

The best Black Friday mattress deal from Nest is a sweet $300 discount off purchases of $1,299 or more — see how much you can save on this high-end organic latex model.

• Certified Organic Hybrid Latex Mattress: $2,999 (regular price $3,299)

Courtesy of Nest Bedding

Walmart has a huge selection of Black Friday mattress sales, like these great deals we spotted on two beloved memory foam mattress with more than 600 rave reviews each.

• Lucid 10-Inch Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress: $207.99 (regular price $379.99)

• Linenspa Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $186.30 (regular price $209.99)

Courtesy of Walmart

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.