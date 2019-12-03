You Can Get Flight Deals Under $40 on Travel Tuesday — Which Is Today

You hear all the time that people increasingly “value experiences over owning things.” So it should come as no shock to hear that cheap airline tickets are hot promotions around this time of year, alongside big screen TVs, Frozen 2 toys, and mattresses.

The travel industry is clearly pushing for “Travel Tuesday” deals to become a phenomenon following on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. From what we see, the flight deals today are mostly an extension of Cyber Monday airline sales, and these deals typically extend until the middle of the week. One reason there might be slightly better travel deals today is because airline tickets also tend to be slightly cheaper on Tuesdays in general.

Regardless of the semantics around Travel Tuesday, a deal’s a deal, and a lot of airline sales are going on right now!

Here’s a round-up on some of the best domestic and international flight deals from JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, and Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue Flight Sale

JetBlue’s deals on one-way tickets last through the end of today, December 3 and start at just $39. Some of the best deals include:

Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $54

Austin, TX (AUS) to Boston, MA (BOS) for $69

New York, NY (JFK) to Bermuda (BDA) for $99

New York, NY (JFK) to San Juan, PR (SJU), for $109

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to Punta Cana, DR (PUJ) for $119

Delta Air Lines Deals

Delta’s Cyber Monday deals last through the end of the day on Wednesday, December 4, with round-trip deals from all regions of the U.S. to popular domestic and international destinations:

Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to San Francisco, CA (SFO) for $87

New York, NY (JFK) to Madrid, Spain (MAD) for $392

Des Moines, IA (DSM) to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands (STT) for $565

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (SRQ) to London-Heathrow, UK (LHR) for $775

San Diego, CA (SAN) to Tokyo Area Airports, Japan (TYO) for $870

Wichita, KS (ICT) to Paris-De Gaulle, France (CDG) for $918

Alaska Airlines Sale

Alaska’s Cyber Monday deals also last through the end of the day on December 4 and give consumers the choice between one-way Saver Fare Deals and Main Fare Deals on flights mostly to and from West Coast destinations:

San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Orange County, CA (SNA) for $49 or $64

Portland, OR (PDX) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS) for $59 or $79

Anchorage, AK (ANC) to Seattle, WA (SEA) for $99 or $129

Spirit Airlines Cheap Flights

The ultra-low-cost carrier has incredibly cheap Cyber Monday one-way fares. With the exception of a few longer flights, all tickets on sale are starting at $23.30 for $9 Fare Club members and $56.30 for non-members. But don’t forget about Spirit's additional fees for things like checked bags and seat selection.