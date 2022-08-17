Allegiance Moving and Storage Review | Moving Companies

Allegiance Moving and Storage is a moving broker that partners with carriers nationwide.

Companies in its partner network offer services like disassembly and assembly of furniture, free packing supplies, 30 days of free storage and more.

Read on for a detailed review of the company's services and overall customer satisfaction.

Allegiance Moving and Storage Overview

Pros

Access to a wide network of carriers

Cross-country and local moving services

Commercial and residential moving available

Includes 30 days of free storage

Full-service movers available Cons

Final move costs are inconsistent with the company's initial estimate

Many complaints regarding customer service

Allegiance Moving and Storage is a moving broker founded in 2018 and based in Lake Worth, Florida. Like other moving brokers, Allegiance subcontracts moving services to a network of partners. It’ll connect you with movers in your area that offer local, interstate, international and commercial moving services. Some of the companies it works with also offer auto transport and storage units.

Allegiance Moving and Storage’s services

Allegiance works with a wide network of movers nationwide. That said, its services vary depending on the company it subcontracts to.

What Allegiance Moving and Storage offers

Allegiance evaluates the details of your move and connects you only with companies equipped to complete it. The movers in its roster provide local, long-distance, interstate, international or commercial services. Some of its partners might also transport vehicles to a new location for you.

The companies offer furniture assembly and disassembly, free storage for up to 30 days, packing supplies (like packing tape and moving pads) and more. They also include standard valuation protection, insuring your items at 60 cents per pound per article for up to $10,000.

Additional services are available for an extra fee. These include handling fragile items and carrying boxes up and down a multi-level home. You can also expect to pay more if movers have to carry items for more than 100 feet or pick up heavy pieces of furniture.

It will also connect you with full-service movers, who can handle every part of your move, from packing your belongings to unpacking in your new location.

What Allegiance Moving and Storage doesn’t offer

Since Allegiance is a moving agency, the services offered (or not) by the companies it partners with vary. You should be as detailed as possible about your home's layout and the items to be transported for Allegiance to connect you with the appropriate movers.

Allegiance Moving and Storage’s credentials

Licensing requirements for moving companies and brokers may vary by state. However, moving companies must register with the US Department of Transportation (DOT), especially if they offer services across states.

Licenses and registrations

Allegiance Moving and Storage is licensed, insured and bonded through the DOT. The company has an active US DOT and Motor Carrier (MC) license number — #3183105 and #128059, respectively.

Allegiance also states that it only employs movers registered with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), an agency within the DOT that regulates commercial motor vehicles.

To verify the license of a mover Allegiance works with, you can search the company's name or DOT number in the FMCSA database.

Awards and certifications

Our search didn't bring up any awards or certifications for Allegiance. However, the movers in its network might have completed safety courses, so make sure to ask. One example is the Certified Moving Consultant (CMC) program by the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Regulatory or legal actions

As of the time of this review’s publication, we didn't find any regulatory or legal actions against Allegiance Moving and Storage.

However, do note that, although we try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don't claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Allegiance Moving and Storage’s accessibility

Since Allegiance partners with a network of carriers, it can arrange transportation nationwide — excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

Availability

You can contact Allegiance by phone or through the company website, AllegianceMovingandStorage.com.

Contact information

Customers can reach Allegiance by calling 844-499-5588. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Note that this can be helpful since moving companies usually have limited customer support hours, which can be problematic during weekend moves, for example.

Allegiance also has a form where you can ask general inquiries.

User experience

Allegiance's website provides limited information regarding costs and services. Customers should contact Allegiance by phone and provide specific details about their move to get more detailed information.

Limitations

Allegiance offers free quotes based on your new zip code, the size of your current home (how many rooms) and your preferred moving date. However, since it doesn't carry out the moving process itself, its estimates might not reflect the final price required by the assigned moving company.

As a broker, Allegiance can't guarantee the quality of the services provided by a specific moving crew. Still, it states that companies in its partner network undergo a screening process in an effort to reduce accidents, delays and other mishaps.

Do note that certain moving companies have been known for scams such as overcharging or holding belongings hostage. It’s important to research the company you’re assigned by checking its customer reviews and complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and other third-party rating websites, even if Allegiance recommends them.

Another drawback is that Allegiance doesn't publicly list its carrier network on the website, which would simplify a customer's research process. You would have to call the company at 844-499-5588 and ask customer service for a password to access Allegiance's list of carriers.

Allegiance Moving and Storage’s customer satisfaction

We reviewed Allegiance's complaint history in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) search, which lists customer complaints filed through the National Consumer Complaint Database (NCCDB).

We also considered reviews and complaints on third-party rating sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Customer complaints

Since 2020, Allegiance has been the subject of 103 consumer complaints filed in the NCCDB.

Most involve the company's charges or business practices, such as not honoring the form of payment specified in the estimate or allegedly representing itself as a mover instead of a broker. (Note that the company’s website states that it’s a moving broker.)

Third-party ratings

Allegiance holds a B rating with the BBB. The company isn't accredited (companies must pay a yearly fee to stay accredited) and has an average customer rating of 1.39 out of 5, based on 41 reviews.

The BBB lists 152 complaints filed within the last three years, of which 77 have been closed in the past year. The company also has a low rating on Yelp, one star out of five based on 49 reviews.

A common complaint across reviews is that the company's initial moving estimates are significantly different to the final amount carriers charge on the day of the move. Some customers mention getting an estimate of around $5,000 or less, only for it to double or triple last minute.

Allegiance has responded to some of these allegations saying those particular customers failed to provide accurate details regarding the number of items that needed transporting.

In other cases, some complained that Allegiance misled them, stating it would handle the move directly. However, the company does state on its website that it's "not a motor carrier and will not transport an individual shipper's household goods."

Numerous people also reported that Allegiance promised to disclose their assigned moving company several days before the scheduled moving date. However, they claim, the broker didn't inform them until less than 24 hours before the move.

Lastly, some clients mentioned difficulty reaching customer service. For example, some reported calling Allegiance for transportation updates during long-distance moves only to have representatives promise callbacks that never occurred.

Allegiance Moving and Storage FAQ What is a moving broker? chevron-down chevron-up Moving brokers, like Allegiance, partner with dozens of moving companies nationwide. They evaluate your moving details and connect you with a company that best suits your transportation needs. What services does Allegiance Moving and Storage offer? chevron-down chevron-up The companies Allegiance works with offer local, long-distance, interstate and commercial services. Some also provide storage and vehicle transportation. Does Allegiance Moving and Storage offer online quotes? chevron-down chevron-up You can request a quote through Allegiance's website. However, these quotes are loose estimates and can change dramatically when the assigned moving crew conducts an on-site analysis.

How we evaluated Allegiance Moving and Storage

We verified whether Allegiance Moving and Storage was properly licensed, registered and bonded through the Department of Transportation (DOT). We also evaluated consumer complaints through the NCCDB and third-party rating websites, like the BBB.

Summary of Money’s Allegiance Moving and Storage review

Allegiance Moving and Storage is a moving broker that connects you with a qualified moving company based on the details of your move — like how many cubic feet are needed to accommodate your belongings, for example. It partners with professional movers that can handle international, local and interstate moving services.

If you'd like to learn more about moving companies and brokers, check out our page on the best moving companies. It includes a list of the best movers available and a guide on how to choose a company that best fits your needs.