Allianz Travel Insurance Review

Allianz Travel Insurance is one of our picks for the best travel insurance, largely due to its plans for business travelers. Although it offers single-trip insurance, its annual plans are a better option for frequent travelers. You can even get coverage for stolen, lost, or damaged business equipment. Weary road warriors will benefit from their concierge service and work-related trip cancellation coverage.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare Travel Insurance Quotes View Rates Travel Insurance Made Easy™ - quote, compare and buy in a few minutes

Large selection of policies from all major insurers with COVID-19 coverage

Over 100,000 verified customer reviews with a 97 out of 100 rating

Lowest price guarantee – compare and buy with confidence!

Save time and money by comparing on a single platform

Safe & secure checkout with instant confirmation of coverage

Licensed in all 50 states and Member of the US Travel Insurance Association (UStiA) View Rates 100% Digital Travel Insurance

Protect your entire trip in under 60 seconds

Quick claims processing & speedy reimbursements via the Faye app

24/7 customer support from real humans

Real-time itinerary alerts, such as flight delays

Includes trip cancellation, baggage delay/loss, and flight delays

All policies cover emergency medical expenses (COVID-19 included)

Cruises covered in all plans

Named a must-download travel app of 2022 by Fodor’s Travel View Rates One of the largest travel insurance marketplaces

Easily quote and save by comparing 100+ policies from reputable providers

Largest selection of policies with Covid-19 coverage, and all in-demand benefits

Zero Complaint Guarantee - will mediate on your behalf during claims process

Award-winning customer service available daily. A+ BBB rating, 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating View Rates Allianz provides coverage for more than 55 million people each year.

Backed by the financial strength of parent company, Allianz SE, with over 100 years of experience.

Designed to protect your wallet against trip cancellations and interruptions

Epidemic Coverage Endorsement: protection from certain losses related to COVID-19.

A worldwide network of prescreened hospitals to help you get the right care.

From the free Allianz TravelSmart™ app to proactive SmartBenefitsSM, Allianz innovates for the way you travel View Rates Over 190 years of experience – Travel Smarter™ with Generali Group

Coverage for all types of trips: domestic, international, cruises, vacation rentals, and more

Covid-19 illness coverage including lodging

Up to $250,000 in medical coverage and $1 million in evacuation

Named Best Emergency Support Services by Money.com

Pre existing conditions and cancel for any reason coverage available

Free quote online within minutes without login

Allianz Travel Insurance Pros and Cons

Pros 24/7 multilingual hotline assistance

Offers annual plans for frequent travelers

Concierge services included in most plans Cons Lower-than-average medical expenses coverage limit

More exclusions than its competitors

Pros explained

24/7 multilingual hotline assistance

One of the best features of Allianz Travel Insurance is access to expert help anywhere in the world and at any time. You can contact the company hotline within the U.S. via a toll-free number and abroad via a collect number.

The hotline is not just for medical emergencies or dire circumstances, it can also address any travel-related issues such as helping you communicate in another language or obtaining services for your pet. You can also access this feature with the help of the company’s TravelSmart app.

Offers annual plans for frequent travelers

Allianz Travel Insurance allows you to get annual plans if you travel often. The coverage, however, depends on your chosen plan. There are four AllTrip options offered:

AllTrips Basic

AllTrips Prime Plan

AllTrips Executive Plan

AllTrips Premier Plan

These plans offer similar coverage as the single-trip plans, but they cover you for the full year. This allows frequent travelers to plan their trips without having to worry about getting trip protection. Another benefit of this coverage is that all of these plans include rental car protection.

Concierge services are in most plans

Concierge service is available with most of Allianz’s travel plans. This service assists with event and entertainment needs — like ticket or restaurant reservations — and information on local activities and venues such as golf courses or theaters. The concierge may also provide location information, including currency exchange rates and train schedules.

The concierge service can be useful if you need to find alternative accommodations or book additional transportation. Concierge specialists may also help you find specialty shops, get an interpreter and make other specialized requests. Reach the concierge via Allianz’s hotline or the phone number printed on your policy.

Cons explained

Lower-than-average medical expenses coverage limit

One of the significant drawbacks of Allianz Travel Insurance is its low medical coverage. While other providers have limits of $100,000 or more, Allianz Travel’s emergency medical insurance maximum coverage of $75,000 is available only in the One Trip Premier.

For the other plans, the emergency medical insurance maximum is $50,000. If you have an accident or need medical assistance while on your trip and your medical bills exceed the limit, you’ll pay the balance out of pocket.

More exclusions than its competitors

Like most travel insurance providers, Allianz Travel Insurance also lists exclusions its plans don't cover. Allianz’s list of exclusions is longer than those from other providers. For example, it doesn’t offer "cancel for any reason" benefit, which other companies do.

Allianz Travel Insurance Plans

Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance plans come in two general categories – single trip and annual or multi-trip. The single trip plan has five options to choose from, while the annual or multi-trip plan has four options. Allianz also offers rental car coverage, either included in the plan or as an add-on.

Before signing up for travel insurance with Allianz, understand what each policy entails to determine which plan is best for you. Here are some details on the different Allianz Global Travel insurance plans:

Single Trip

The single-trip travel insurance plan has five options.

One Trip Basic – This is an affordable plan for trip cancellation and interruption, medical emergency coverage, damaged or lost baggage and a few post-departure benefits.

One Trip Prime – Allianz touts this as their most popular plan. It offers higher limits than its basic plan, and gives you access to a long list of possible upgrades, such as cancellations due to work and emergency medical coverage and transportation.

One Trip Premier – This option has higher post-departure benefit limits than the Prime option, more cancellation reasons to add and access to optional upgrades.

One Trip Emergency Medical – The plan designed for travelers on a tight budget who don’t want to travel without medical insurance coverage. This plan covers emergency and medical transportation and a few post-departure benefits like baggage delay and baggage loss or damage.

One Trip Cancellation Plus – If your main concern is the possible financial loss resulting from an unexpected trip cancellation, this is the plan to get. Note that this doesn’t have any medical or health coverage, unlike the other four options and only covers the cost of trip cancellations, interruptions and delays. You’re covered for multiple reasons, including the death of a family member, if your destination is unlivable, if your traveling companion gets seriously sick, or even if you divorce your traveling companion before the trip.

Multi-Trip (Annual)

Allianz multi-trip or annual travel insurance plans come with four options, three of which are similar to the single-trip ones above.

All Trips Basic – The basic plan has no cancellation benefits but offers emergency medical, baggage loss and delay benefits, travel delay and travel accident coverage. It also has rental car theft and damage coverage. However, the rental car coverage is not available for Kansas, New York or Texas residents, and Washington residents must look at their plan details to see if it's included.

All Trips Prime – This plan offers cancellation as well as interruption reimbursements. It has the same level of coverage as the basic plan regarding emergency medical, post-departure benefits and rental car coverage. One big difference between this plan and the basic is that it offers pre-existing medical condition coverage.

All Trips Premier – As with the single plans, this version of the Premier offers more in terms of benefits. It’s similar to Prime, with pre-existing medical condition coverage and cancellation options. One thing you’ll notice with this plan's cancellation and interruption benefits is that it comes with varying options, so you can customize your plan to suit your budget and needs.

All Trips Executive – This is a tailor-made plan for frequent business travelers Aside from the usual cancellation, interruption, emergency medical and baggage benefits, it also has business equipment rental coverage.

Rental Car Coverage

Rental car coverage by Allianz comes with reimbursements for trip interruption and lost or damaged baggage. It also covers any damage to your rental vehicle or if the car is stolen while in your possession.

Allianz Travel Insurance Pricing

The cost of each policy depends on several factors. To get a quote for your chosen single trip plan, you need to provide your age, place of residence, destination, total trip costs and travel dates.

The same factors are used for annual or multi-trip plan pricing but you'll also have to provide a start date of your coverage. These plans cover all trips within 365 days of the start date you provide.

The information needed for a custom quote for the rental car plan includes when you’re traveling, your age and where you live. The usual price for such a plan with Allianz Travel is $11 per day.

Allianz Travel Insurance Financial Stability

Allianz, which is Allianz Travel Insurance's parent company, has been in business for over 100 years and enjoys an A+ rating with both the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and A.M. Best. According to its 2021 annual report, the company has more than $86 billion in equity, $1.24 trillion in total assets and a total market value of $2.83 trillion.

Allianz Travel Insurance Accessibility

You can visit the Allianz Travel Insurance website to get a quote and sign up for a policy. From there, you’ll need to choose which plan you’re interested in and fill in the details that the plan specifies. There are resources, videos, and an email contact form to help you choose a plan and sign up.

Availability

Allianz Travel Insurance is available in all 50 states. However, certain plans and upgrades, such as rental car damage and theft coverage, are not offered to residents of Kansas, New York and Texas, and may not be available to Washington residents..

Contact information

Allianz Travel Insurance is under the umbrella of Allianz Global Assistance, located in Richmond, VA. You can contact the company through the Allianz website or:

Allianz Travel Insurance phone number: 1-866-884-3556

Allianz Travel Insurance mail address: P.O. Box 71533, Richmond, VA 23255-1533

Allianz Travel Insurance Emergency Assistance: In the U.S. 1-800-654-1908; International 1-804-281-5700

User experience

Allianz Travel Insurance provides users with an app that helps them track their plans and contact the concierge service. It also gives users access to their coverage benefits as well as a way of getting help when they’re traveling.

The app also lets you file claims and even shows you which providers in your current location are approved by the company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad All packed and ready to go? Don't forget the Travel Insurance. There are so many things that can happen while we're away from home. With Travel Insurance, you'll have less to worry about. Find out more by clicking below. View Rates

Allianz Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction

This provider has a hit-and-miss record when it comes to customer satisfaction. Some online customer reviews have reported that the customer service team needs to be clearer when explaining policies. A few customers have also noted that Allianz Travel Insurance refunds take a long time to be issued, while others have complained about the time it takes for claims decisions.

However, some policyholders give the company positive reviews, despite delays in getting their reimbursements.

Allianz Travel Insurance FAQ Is Allianz Global Assistance a reliable travel insurance company? chevron-down chevron-up Yes. Allianz Global Assistance is owned by Allianz SE, a globally recognized insurance company founded in 1950. It has an A+ rating from both the BBB and A.M. Best. It offers a broad range of travel insurance plans, but stands out for their annual plans which offer reliable insurance for business travelers who're frequently on the road. How do I file a travel insurance claim with Allianz? chevron-down chevron-up There are three ways for you to file a claim with Allianz. Go to the Allianz Travel Insurance Claim page on their website and follow the instructions for claim filing. Go to the Allianz Travel Insurance Claim page on their website and follow the instructions for claim filing. Call their claim filing number: 1-866-884-3556 Call their claim filing number: 1-866-884-3556 File a claim using the TravelSmart app by looking up your policy details using your email or policy number. File a claim using the TravelSmart app by looking up your policy details using your email or policy number. Is Allianz Travel Insurance worth it? chevron-down chevron-up As with any insurance plan, read the fine print and understand the full extent of your coverage before signing up. However, if you're a frequent business traveler, this may be a good option because of its annual plans with executive coverage.

How We Evaluated Allianz Travel Insurance

We looked into several critical factors to evaluate Allianz Travel Insurance. These include the following:

Available plans

Benefits and coverage

Diversity of offerings

Claim filing process

Customer service

Customer reviews

Financial stability

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money's Allianz Travel Insurance Review

Allianz is considered one of the best travel insurance companies for business because of the adapted annual plans for frequent travelers.

Allianz’s staff is available 24/7 to answer questions and concierge services can help you during the trip. Allianz Travel Insurance is backed by a financially stable parent company and makes its plans available in most states. However, the company's coverage limits for medical expenses are lower than those of its competitors.