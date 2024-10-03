Staff Writer Background Checks, General Finance

Bianca Rodríguez Rojas is a bilingual staff writer for Money, primarily covering background checks. She has also written about travel insurance, car insurance, identity theft and wage garnishment. As a legal translator by trade, she enjoys unpacking complex topics and helping consumers navigate the intersection of law, data and privacy.

Before joining Money, Bianca worked in different areas of the language and education industries, both domestically and internationally. She was the lead academic translator at Dreyfous & Associates, an educational development company based in Puerto Rico.

From 2015 to 2019, she lived in Thailand where she was an English Lecturer at Naresuan University and ESL teacher. She also has prior experience as a financial interpreter at Aon Hewitt managing calls regarding loans, retirement plans and medical insurance enrollment.

Bianca has a B.A. in Modern Languages (Italian & French) and an M.A. in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. She lives in Carolina, Puerto Rico and in her spare time, enjoys reading, writing and cycling.