Avatar

Bianca Rodríguez

Staff WriterBackground Checks, General Finance
Joined February 2022

Bianca Rodríguez Rojas is a bilingual staff writer for Money, primarily covering background checks. She has also written about travel insurance, car insurance, identity theft and wage garnishment. As a legal translator by trade, she enjoys unpacking complex topics and helping consumers navigate the intersection of law, data and privacy.

Before joining Money, Bianca worked in different areas of the language and education industries, both domestically and internationally. She was the lead academic translator at Dreyfous & Associates, an educational development company based in Puerto Rico.

From 2015 to 2019, she lived in Thailand where she was an English Lecturer at Naresuan University and ESL teacher. She also has prior experience as a financial interpreter at Aon Hewitt managing calls regarding loans, retirement plans and medical insurance enrollment.

Bianca has a B.A. in Modern Languages (Italian & French) and an M.A. in Translation from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. She lives in Carolina, Puerto Rico and in her spare time, enjoys reading, writing and cycling.

Education

University of Puerto Rico

BIANCA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Don't get nine cats.

The latest from Bianca

11 Best Background Check Sites of October 2024

11 Best Background Check Sites of October 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Oct 3, 202433 min read
9 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2024

9 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2024

Insurance
Published: Sep 25, 202420 min read
Break-In Trends in 2024

Break-In Trends in 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Aug 30, 20246 min read
5 Best Business Security Systems of 2024

5 Best Business Security Systems of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20248 min read
7 Signs Your Home is a Burglar's Dream Come True

7 Signs Your Home is a Burglar's Dream Come True

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20246 min read
8 Easy Home Maintenance Projects Every Homeowner Can Do

8 Easy Home Maintenance Projects Every Homeowner Can Do

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20247 min read
6 Daily Habits that Enhance Home Security

6 Daily Habits that Enhance Home Security

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20245 min read
Best Apartment Security System of 2024

Best Apartment Security System of 2024

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 202410 min read
Best Home Security System with Cameras

Best Home Security System with Cameras

Everyday Money
Published: Sep 10, 20248 min read

BIANCA’S TOP FINANCE TIP

Don't get nine cats.
1
123