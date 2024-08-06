We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Housing
  2. Home Security

5 Best Business Security Systems of 2024

By: Bianca Rodríguez Rojas
Bianca Rodríguez Rojas, expert in Background Checks, General Finance, and Staff Writer at Money
Bianca Rodríguez Rojas
Staff Writer | Joined February 2022
Bianca Rodríguez Rojas is a writer on Money’s personal finance team. Since 2022, she's covered topics ranging from home equity loans and savings accounts to car insurance.
See full bio
Editor: José Omar Rodríguez
José Omar Rodríguez, expert in Personal Finance, Consumer Advocacy, Product Reviews, Company Reviews, and Content Manager at Money
José Omar Rodríguez
Content Manager | Joined August 2024
As an editor, José Omar specializes in personal finance topics and in-depth company reviews. He also writes The Money Section, a weekly newsletter highlighting the most important finance-related news.
See full bio
Published: Aug 06, 2024 8 min read
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Our Partner
Company Highlight
TOP PARTNER
Our Partner
SEE DETAILS

🏅 Best Equipment & Professional Monitoring

  • Google Nest Cams*, Doorbells, Sensors & more

  • Leader in Home Security for 150 Years
  • 24/7 Monitoring & Video Surveillance
  • Possible Savings on Homeowner's Insurance¹ 
Our Partner
SEE DETAILS

Security Cameras Use Light/Sound to Deter Crime

  • Doorbell Cam Detects & Protects Packages
  • Products Designed & Developed In-house
  • Lifetime Warranty on Devices & Car Guard
Our Partner
SEE DETAILS

27-Minute Average Self-Installation Time

  • Equipment guaranteed for life

  • Free HD camera with every purchase
  • No contract necessary; flexible monthly subscription available
Our Partner
SEE DETAILS

Up to 85% OFF with $79 Starter System

  • 24/7 professional monitoring
  • DIY installation integrates with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home
  • Control lights, locks, and thermostats through the Frontpoint app
  • Live video streaming to your phone, tablet, or computer
Our Partner
SEE DETAILS

Free Doorbell + Free Install Offer

  • Plans starting at $39.99/month 
  • Smart home automation: video, lights, thermostats & more
  • 24/7 monitored home security
  • Manage all devices in the easy-to-use app 
  • Free professional installation 

The best business security system is one that provides ongoing surveillance and real-time alerts so business owners can monitor and respond to suspicious activity quickly.

These systems often include cameras, window and door sensors, alarms, access control and security monitoring services, similar to the best home security systems. With these tools, businesses can be protected from theft, vandalism and other security issues.

Read on to learn about Money’s picks for best business security systems.

Our Top Picks for Best Business Security System of 2024

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
More control, more choices, more peace
ADT's smoke detectors use smart technology to differentiate between grease fires and smoldering fires, minimizing false alarms.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

Best Business Security System Reviews

Get Started
Pros
  • Free security assessment
  • Six-month money-back guarantee, including theft protection guarantee
Cons
  • Professional installation requires 36-month contract

Highlights

  • Base cost: No pricing available online
  • Contract required: Yes. (3-year contract, except California's 2-year contract)
  • Installation: Professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung, Kwikset and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: ADT made our list not just for being a leader in the industry, but also for its compatibility with Google’s ecosystem of products.

For businesses that already use Google for daily operations, adding an ADT business security system allows them to manage many aspects of their business under one umbrella. ADT offers tailored security packages for six industries: professional services, food & beverage, retail, automotive repairs, manufacturing/warehouses and health & wellness. In addition to 24/7 professional monitoring, these ADT solutions provide comprehensive coverage including sensors for doors and windows, motion detection, glass breakage, hold-up buttons for robbery scenarios, temperature monitoring and flood detection.

Businesses within these industries can enhance their security with any of ADT's three packages: Secure, Interactive and Complete. The Secure package focuses on intrusion detection, while Interactive adds notifications, remote access, climate control and event history. The Complete package offers video surveillance for comprehensive protection. ADT’s security solutions help food & beverage companies comply with government regulations by providing temperature control monitoring, food safety alerts and secure access to sensitive areas.

See Details
Pros
  • 60-day returns
  • Free shipping
  • 3-year warranty
Cons
  • Requires a 3-year contract

Highlights

  • Base cost: No pricing available online
  • Contract required: Yes
  • Installation: Professional and DIY
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: We picked Brinks as the best for high-end businesses – such as those that manage jewelry, pharmaceuticals and fine arts – for its security solutions tailored to their needs.

Brinks stands out from others on this list because it provides specialized security for businesses that handle valuable assets such as jewelry, electronics, pharmaceuticals, precious metals, banknotes and fine arts. Their cash management solutions in particular minimize the cost of in-branch cash operations, which allows staff to focus on activities that help the company run and grow.

Another area where Brinks stands out is with its exceptional global secure asset transportation services. These include storage, secure logistics, long-haul transportation and customs clearance, ensuring the utmost protection for valuable items. Additionally, it provides end-to-end temperature control and security for life science or pharmaceutical products transported via air, sea, and road, safeguarding these sensitive shipments.

See Details
Pros
  • 30-day risk-free trial
  • Offers month-to-month subscription
Cons
  • No business-specific packages; customers must opt for a home security system

Highlights

  • Base cost: $389.93
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: DIY or professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Home

Why we chose it: While Frontpoint doesn’t offer business specific packages, small business owners can take a DIY business security approach with one of its two home security options.

Frontpoint has two packages for small businesses looking for DIY or self-monitoring options. The first is the Total Home Security System which includes a Frontpoint hub and keypad, a touchscreen, three door and window sensors, a motion sensor and a smoke and heat sensor. Additionally, users can add one of three camera options: two indoor cameras, two outdoor cameras or one of each. Frontpoint also offers a DIY package for business owners who need more sensors or cameras to keep their business secure.

Frontpoint offers a 24/7 unlimited monitoring plan for less than $2 a day. This plan includes professional monitoring of camera footage or sensor activity, email and text alerts and the ability to link multiple accounts or locations. Frontpoint lets customers choose between a month-to-month monitoring subscription and a 36-month contract. If you opt for the contract, know that canceling will result in an early termination fee of 80% of the monthly charges for the remainder of the contract term.

See Details
Pros
  • No contract required
  • 60-day money-back guarantee and free return shipping
  • Extended warranty for the lifetime of the professional monitoring subscription
Cons
  • Business packages don’t include cameras; must buy separately
  • Cameras don’t have facial recognition technology

Highlights

  • Base cost: $279.95
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: DIY or professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Why we chose it: SimpliSafe made our list because it offers four distinct packages – businesses, restaurant, storefront and office – that fit the needs of small businesses.

SimpliSafe offers a series of security systems designed to meet the specific needs of various businesses, all with 24/7 alarm monitoring and no contract required. All packages include a base station, a keypad and at least one entry sensor, and operate without a phone line, ensuring reliable protection. The most basic Business Essentials System ($279.95) mainly includes sensors for companies looking to secure entryways.

Next, there's the Restaurant Protection System ($518.85). This 11-piece setup has three entry sensors, two motion sensors, two panic buttons, a key fob and a glass break sensor, ideal for restaurants with multiple entrances. The Storefront System (available for $463.88) offers an 8-piece package that includes two entry sensors, one motion sensor, one panic button and two glass break sensors. Finally, the Office System (at $418.89) includes three entry sensors, two motion sensors and one panic button.

See Details
Pros
  • Optional add ons such as smart locks, smart thermostat and garage door controller
  • Car Guard vehicle monitoring
Cons
  • No DIY installation option available
  • Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Highlights

  • Base cost: No pricing available online
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: Professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: We selected Vivint because it offers security solutions specifically designed for manufacturing and automotive repair businesses.

Vivint provides security solutions designed to protect retail, professional services, food & beverage, health & wellness, manufacturing, and automotive repair businesses. Its packages feature advanced video surveillance with outdoor, doorbell, indoor, and spotlight cameras, alongside an alarm system and 24/7 professional monitoring. For manufacturing and auto repair businesses in particular, Vivint security systems help business owners keep track of activities and ensure safety protocols are followed.

Vivint also has a mobile app that gives business owners seamless control over their security setup from their phones. Vivint's systems include a variety of sensors for doors and windows, motion detection, glass break, and water monitoring, along with smart locks and smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. The Vivint SmartHub integrates all these components for a cohesive experience and offers additional smart features such as a smart thermostat, garage door control and smart lighting. Professional installation ensures everything is set up correctly.

Best Business Security Systems FAQs

What type of security system is best for my business?

chevron-down
chevron-up
The answer isn't simple. Factors like size, location, operational dynamics, and risk exposure are crucial. Consulting with a security monitoring company helps clarify these aspects and ensures your investment is wisely aligned with your needs and budget.

Can the security system scale with my business as it grows?

chevron-down
chevron-up
As your business grows and evolves, its security needs will increase accordingly. It's essential to ensure that your security infrastructure and provider can adapt to future growth, whether that involves more advanced surveillance, enhanced access control, or cutting-edge technological integrations.