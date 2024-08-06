5 Best Business Security Systems of 2024
The best business security system is one that provides ongoing surveillance and real-time alerts so business owners can monitor and respond to suspicious activity quickly.
These systems often include cameras, window and door sensors, alarms, access control and security monitoring services, similar to the best home security systems. With these tools, businesses can be protected from theft, vandalism and other security issues.
Read on to learn about Money’s picks for best business security systems.
Our Top Picks for Best Business Security System of 2024
- ADT: Best for Google Ecosystem
- Brinks: Best for High-End Businesses
- Frontpoint: Best for DIY Business Security
- SimpliSafe: Best for Small Businesses
- Vivint: Best for Blue Collar Businesses
Best Business Security System Reviews
Pros
Cons
- Free security assessment
- Six-month money-back guarantee, including theft protection guarantee
- Professional installation requires 36-month contract
Highlights
- Base cost: No pricing available online
- Contract required: Yes. (3-year contract, except California's 2-year contract)
- Installation: Professional
- Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung, Kwikset and Z-Wave
Why we chose it: ADT made our list not just for being a leader in the industry, but also for its compatibility with Google’s ecosystem of products.
For businesses that already use Google for daily operations, adding an ADT business security system allows them to manage many aspects of their business under one umbrella. ADT offers tailored security packages for six industries: professional services, food & beverage, retail, automotive repairs, manufacturing/warehouses and health & wellness. In addition to 24/7 professional monitoring, these ADT solutions provide comprehensive coverage including sensors for doors and windows, motion detection, glass breakage, hold-up buttons for robbery scenarios, temperature monitoring and flood detection.
Businesses within these industries can enhance their security with any of ADT's three packages: Secure, Interactive and Complete. The Secure package focuses on intrusion detection, while Interactive adds notifications, remote access, climate control and event history. The Complete package offers video surveillance for comprehensive protection. ADT’s security solutions help food & beverage companies comply with government regulations by providing temperature control monitoring, food safety alerts and secure access to sensitive areas.
Pros
Cons
- 60-day returns
- Free shipping
- 3-year warranty
- Requires a 3-year contract
Highlights
- Base cost: No pricing available online
- Contract required: Yes
- Installation: Professional and DIY
- Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Z-Wave
Why we chose it: We picked Brinks as the best for high-end businesses – such as those that manage jewelry, pharmaceuticals and fine arts – for its security solutions tailored to their needs.
Brinks stands out from others on this list because it provides specialized security for businesses that handle valuable assets such as jewelry, electronics, pharmaceuticals, precious metals, banknotes and fine arts. Their cash management solutions in particular minimize the cost of in-branch cash operations, which allows staff to focus on activities that help the company run and grow.
Another area where Brinks stands out is with its exceptional global secure asset transportation services. These include storage, secure logistics, long-haul transportation and customs clearance, ensuring the utmost protection for valuable items. Additionally, it provides end-to-end temperature control and security for life science or pharmaceutical products transported via air, sea, and road, safeguarding these sensitive shipments.
Pros
Cons
- 30-day risk-free trial
- Offers month-to-month subscription
- No business-specific packages; customers must opt for a home security system
Highlights
- Base cost: $389.93
- Contract required: No
- Installation: DIY or professional
- Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Home
Why we chose it: While Frontpoint doesn’t offer business specific packages, small business owners can take a DIY business security approach with one of its two home security options.
Frontpoint has two packages for small businesses looking for DIY or self-monitoring options. The first is the Total Home Security System which includes a Frontpoint hub and keypad, a touchscreen, three door and window sensors, a motion sensor and a smoke and heat sensor. Additionally, users can add one of three camera options: two indoor cameras, two outdoor cameras or one of each. Frontpoint also offers a DIY package for business owners who need more sensors or cameras to keep their business secure.
Frontpoint offers a 24/7 unlimited monitoring plan for less than $2 a day. This plan includes professional monitoring of camera footage or sensor activity, email and text alerts and the ability to link multiple accounts or locations. Frontpoint lets customers choose between a month-to-month monitoring subscription and a 36-month contract. If you opt for the contract, know that canceling will result in an early termination fee of 80% of the monthly charges for the remainder of the contract term.
Pros
Cons
- No contract required
- 60-day money-back guarantee and free return shipping
- Extended warranty for the lifetime of the professional monitoring subscription
- Business packages don’t include cameras; must buy separately
- Cameras don’t have facial recognition technology
Highlights
- Base cost: $279.95
- Contract required: No
- Installation: DIY or professional
- Compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Why we chose it: SimpliSafe made our list because it offers four distinct packages – businesses, restaurant, storefront and office – that fit the needs of small businesses.
SimpliSafe offers a series of security systems designed to meet the specific needs of various businesses, all with 24/7 alarm monitoring and no contract required. All packages include a base station, a keypad and at least one entry sensor, and operate without a phone line, ensuring reliable protection. The most basic Business Essentials System ($279.95) mainly includes sensors for companies looking to secure entryways.
Next, there's the Restaurant Protection System ($518.85). This 11-piece setup has three entry sensors, two motion sensors, two panic buttons, a key fob and a glass break sensor, ideal for restaurants with multiple entrances. The Storefront System (available for $463.88) offers an 8-piece package that includes two entry sensors, one motion sensor, one panic button and two glass break sensors. Finally, the Office System (at $418.89) includes three entry sensors, two motion sensors and one panic button.
Pros
Cons
- Optional add ons such as smart locks, smart thermostat and garage door controller
- Car Guard vehicle monitoring
- No DIY installation option available
- Not compatible with Apple HomeKit
Highlights
- Base cost: No pricing available online
- Contract required: No
- Installation: Professional
- Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Z-Wave
Why we chose it: We selected Vivint because it offers security solutions specifically designed for manufacturing and automotive repair businesses.
Vivint provides security solutions designed to protect retail, professional services, food & beverage, health & wellness, manufacturing, and automotive repair businesses. Its packages feature advanced video surveillance with outdoor, doorbell, indoor, and spotlight cameras, alongside an alarm system and 24/7 professional monitoring. For manufacturing and auto repair businesses in particular, Vivint security systems help business owners keep track of activities and ensure safety protocols are followed.
Vivint also has a mobile app that gives business owners seamless control over their security setup from their phones. Vivint's systems include a variety of sensors for doors and windows, motion detection, glass break, and water monitoring, along with smart locks and smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. The Vivint SmartHub integrates all these components for a cohesive experience and offers additional smart features such as a smart thermostat, garage door control and smart lighting. Professional installation ensures everything is set up correctly.
Best Business Security Systems FAQs
What type of security system is best for my business?The answer isn't simple. Factors like size, location, operational dynamics, and risk exposure are crucial. Consulting with a security monitoring company helps clarify these aspects and ensures your investment is wisely aligned with your needs and budget.
Can the security system scale with my business as it grows?As your business grows and evolves, its security needs will increase accordingly. It's essential to ensure that your security infrastructure and provider can adapt to future growth, whether that involves more advanced surveillance, enhanced access control, or cutting-edge technological integrations.
