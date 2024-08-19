Break-In Trends in 2024

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

When you’re in the market for a home security system, you must first determine your home’s vulnerabilities so the system you install is tailored to your needs. A key step in this research process is learning how burglars break in and when it's most likely to happen.

To help you find the best home security system, below you’ll find some of the most frequent weak points in our homes and what you can do to deter break ins.

Information About Break ins

Crime data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics show that home burglaries are more common during the summer months. This may be because many Americans travel during this time, leaving their homes unattended for days or even weeks. Some astute burglars will even monitor social media such as Nextdoor to check whether you’re on vacation.

In contrast, during the colder months people tend to stay indoors. Further, the FBI’s 2022 Expanded Property Crime statistics found that burglaries are slightly more common during the daytime than at night.

Certain houses can be likelier targets for home break ins based on several key characteristics. According to ADT, homes without an alarm system are three times as likely to be the target of a forcible entry. Its location can also make your home more vulnerable: Houses in the middle of a street or at the end of a cul-de-sac provide more seclusion, which burglars use to go undetected.

Understanding the factors that make our homes more vulnerable to a home invasion helps us take proactive steps to secure our home.

Common Vulnerabilities

Apart from seasonal factors or location, there are several common vulnerabilities which send a signal to potential intruders that your home is an easy target. These include the absence of a home security system, an overgrown lawn or pileups of packages and other mail.

Let’s go over four common vulnerabilities and how to address them:

Overgrown laws and backyard - Not trimming your lawn, trees and bushes creates hiding places from where burglars can approach your home undetected. Keeping a trimmed landscape will help you, your neighbors or your security cameras see burglars before they try breaking in (and get you brownie points with your HOA)

- Not trimming your lawn, trees and bushes creates hiding places from where burglars can approach your home undetected. Keeping a trimmed landscape will help you, your neighbors or your security cameras see burglars before they try breaking in (and get you brownie points with your HOA) Letting packages and mail pile up - When this happens, it’s a signal to anyone who passes by that you’re probably not at home, increasing your risk of a break in. Before you go away, especially in the summer, make sure to place a hold at the post office so they won’t deliver anything while you’re away, or ask a neighbor or friend to pick up your mail

- When this happens, it’s a signal to anyone who passes by that you’re probably not at home, increasing your risk of a break in. Before you go away, especially in the summer, make sure to place a hold at the post office so they won’t deliver anything while you’re away, or ask a neighbor or friend to pick up your mail Not having exterior lighting - While many believe break ins tend to occur at night, the truth is our homes are most vulnerable to break ins during the day, when no one is home. However, installing proper exterior lighting will help deter any intruder who chooses to break in at night.

- While many believe break ins tend to occur at night, the truth is our homes are most vulnerable to break ins during the day, when no one is home. However, installing proper exterior lighting will help deter any intruder who chooses to break in at night. Lack of a home security system - Not having a home security system signals to burglars that you don’t have a way of monitoring your home. Nowadays, there’s a plethora of affordable sensors and cameras you can get to monitor your home. Or you can also install a system with professional monitoring for added security and peace of mind.

Home Entry Points and Devices You Can Use to Secure Them

Once you’ve made sure that you’re not signaling to burglars that your home is vulnerable, the next step is to secure the doors, windows and the other entry points to your home.

Front door - The front door is one of the main entry points to your home, of course. Some burglars simply walk up and turn the door handle in hopes that the owner left it unlocked. Installing a doorbell camera allows you to monitor activity and deter burglars, while with a smart lock you can lock your door remotely and get alert notifications.

- The front door is one of the main entry points to your home, of course. Some burglars simply walk up and turn the door handle in hopes that the owner left it unlocked. Installing a doorbell camera allows you to monitor activity and deter burglars, while with a smart lock you can lock your door remotely and get alert notifications. First-floor windows - These are easy targets for burglars because they can be accessed from the ground and are often inadequately secured. For easy monitoring, you can install window and glass break sensors that will alert you if anything is amiss.

- These are easy targets for burglars because they can be accessed from the ground and are often inadequately secured. For easy monitoring, you can install window and glass break sensors that will alert you if anything is amiss. Back door - Hidden from view from passersby and neighbors, back doors are also easy entry points for intruders. Secure this door by installing a door sensor which will trigger an alarm when the door is opened. Additionally, an outdoor camera will allow you to monitor this door and deter intruders.

- Hidden from view from passersby and neighbors, back doors are also easy entry points for intruders. Secure this door by installing a door sensor which will trigger an alarm when the door is opened. Additionally, an outdoor camera will allow you to monitor this door and deter intruders. Garage door and basement - Similar to back doors, the garage and basement are also often hidden from neighbors allowing burglars easy access to your home with a low risk of getting caught. To secure your garage and basement doors, consider installing garage door sensors and indoor/outdoor cameras.

- Similar to back doors, the garage and basement are also often hidden from neighbors allowing burglars easy access to your home with a low risk of getting caught. To secure your garage and basement doors, consider installing garage door sensors and indoor/outdoor cameras. Unlocked sheds or storage cabinets - While not an entry point, leaving sheds and storage cabinets unlocked gives burglars access to tools they can use to break in, such as a pry bar to open doors or a ladder to access less secure second-story windows.