By: Bianca Rodríguez Rojas
Editor: José Omar Rodríguez
Published: Jun 20, 2024 8 min read
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Best Home Security System with Cameras Reviews

Pros
  • Price for protection plans range from $4.99 to $20
  • Plus and Pro plans include extended warranties
  • Several home, apartment and pets starter device kits available
Cons
  • Devices not compatible with Apple HomeKit
  • Camera video storage only available with subscription

Highlights

  • Base cost: Starts at $199.99
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: DIY and professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: We included Ring on our list because its protection plans are affordable and the company offers a slew of device bundles to fit a variety of needs.

Ring’s protection plans are some of the most affordable in the industry. The Basic plan costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99/year). With this plan, you get up to 180 days of video history, package alerts, camera automations and the ability to arm or disarm the alarm from the Ring App or Alexa device. The Plus and Pro plans cost $10 and $20 a month respectively and include advanced video features, more control over your notifications and an extended warranty.

The highlight of Ring’s devices are the doorbell cameras. Customers can choose between battery powered or wired depending on their installation preferences and needs. These doorbell cameras have HD video, two-way audio and customizable motion detection zones. Additionally, Ring's doorbell cameras integrate seamlessly with other smart home devices, creating an affordable security system that is both user-friendly and highly effective.

Pros
  • 24, 36 or 60-month financing options
  • 6-month money back guarantee
  • 1080p resolution and two-way audio
Cons
  • 36-month minimum contract, 24-month in California
  • Nest cameras have limited video storage; requires cloud storage

Highlights

  • Base cost: - Self Setup: Starter Kit ($389.96) / Premium ($744.92) / Pro Install: Video & Smart Home ($22.62/mo for 60 mo. or $1,357)
  • Contract required: Yes. (3-year contract, except California's 2-year contract)
  • Installation: DIY and Professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung, Kwikset and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: On top of being one of the best known brands within the home security industry, we chose ADT because it uses Google Nest cameras, making it an ideal choice for Google Home users.

ADT stands out for more than its ubiquitous blue octagon sign. The highlight of the service is its partnership with Google, meaning you not only get experienced monitoring, but also seamless integration into the Google Home ecosystem. Some ADT packages even include Google Nest cameras.

However, you don’t need Google Home to run your system, stream live video or receive smart notifications. ADT has a mobile app where you can manage and monitor your setup, be it the $389.96 Starter kit or one you’ve built yourself. You can also enhance your system with add-on devices such as control panels, door sensors, smoke detectors and flood sensors. As for monitoring, ADT’s Essential & Video plan costs $34.99 and includes encryption and multi-factor authentication to keep your monitoring data secure.

Pros
  • Offers 60-month interest-free financing
  • Optional add ons such as smart locks, smart thermostat and garage door controller
Cons
  • No DIY installation option available
  • Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Highlights

  • Base cost: $599.99
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: Professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: We selected Vivint’s home security system for its customizable packages that allow customers to tailor their home security plan according to their needs.

Vivint stands out for letting buyers customize their Basic package. This means customers can opt for just the basics —such as 24/7 monitoring and intrusion detection— or add voice control and other smart home automations to make managing their system a breeze. Monthly fees start at $40, but the final price will depend on the features selected.

All Vivint packages include a smart hub, four smart sensors, motion sensor and professional installation. Customers can add a doorbell camera, indoor camera or an outdoor camera with a spotlight. The outdoor camera has a field of view of 140° and HDR resolution with night vision, but the feature that sets it apart is the customizable detection zones so you can monitor specific areas and reduce the amount of false alarms.

Pros
  • No contracts or cancellation fees
  • 60-day money-back guarantee with free return shipping
  • Extended warranty for the lifetime of the professional monitoring subscription
Cons
  • More affordable packages don’t include cameras
  • Cameras don’t have facial recognition technology

Highlights

  • Base cost: $234.96 (The Lighthouse package)
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: DIY or professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Why we chose it: SimpliSafe made our list because its no-contract policy allows customers the freedom to cancel or change their monitoring plan at any time.

SimpliSafe offers professional home security monitoring for less than $1 a day, making it an affordable option for homeowners. Another benefit of SimpliSafe is that it doesn’t require customers to sign up for a long-term contract. This and its 60-day money-back guarantee with free return shipping means it gives customers the flexibility to adjust or cancel their service at any time. A key feature of the monitoring service itself is that agents can see and speak to intruders, adding an extra layer of security and potentially deterring break-ins.

Regardless of the set up the customer chooses, it will require a base station and keypad. As for cameras, SimpliSafe provides four different models: wired indoor ($99), wireless indoor ($139.99), video doorbell ($169) and wireless outdoor ($189.99). These cameras offer customers clear two-way communication (indoor camera) and HD resolution (outdoor camera). However, SimpliSafe only offers a brief summary of the cameras and not the full tech specs for customers to evaluate and compare them with others. For more information, those interested must contact the company directly.

Pros
  • Use either Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection
  • Offers bundles of 5, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 14 devices
Cons
  • User has to forward alarm to monitoring center in the Standard plan
  • None of the security system bundles include cameras

Highlights

  • Base cost: $39.99 Security Kit + $34.99 Abode Cam 2
  • Contract required: No
  • Installation: DIY and Professional
  • Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave, iOS and Zigbee

Why we chose it: We selected Abode for its compatibility with several smart home systems, making setting up and monitoring a simple and seamless experience.

Abode offers three monitoring plans: Standard ($69.99), Pro ($149) and no subscription (only includes live video viewing). Both subscription-based plans provide access to live video, while the self-monitoring option only lets you view recorded footage. Regardless of which one you choose, all plans allow you to monitor your system, trigger alarms and view footage right on the Abode app.

You can buy a single camera or build a system to include a hub, doorbell camera, door sensors and outdoor cameras. The main camera in Abode’s suite is the Cam 2 indoor/outdoor camera, which boasts HD resolution, color night vision, and 24/7 recording capabilities. Although the website does not specify the exact amount of local storage the Cam 2 has, it does indicate that you can view footage from the past 10 days. Abode also offers different security kits, allowing users to easily expand their home security system with devices such as motion detectors, keypads, and environmental sensors.

Best Home Security System with Cameras FAQs

What is the cost of a home security system?

How much you pay will depend on what system and equipment you want to buy. You can build a small system with one camera and other basic devices for less than $200. In contrast, professionally installed systems, which can include doorbell cameras, indoor cameras with two-way talk and outdoor cameras with floodlights, can cost anywhere between $500 and $1,000 or more. Some companies offer installation for free while others charge for this service, so we suggest you also consider installation cost when shopping for a home security system.

Is it better to have wired or wireless security cameras?

This will mainly depend on where you live and how long you expect to live there. Wired cameras are best for house or apartment owners who plan on living in their home for the long-term. Since wired cameras can be connected directly to a power source, they usually have better video quality and reliable connectivity. On the other hand, wireless cameras are best for people who prefer a simpler home security system they can easily uninstall and take with them if they move.

What is the best home security system without a subscription?

Customers who just want the equipment without a subscription should look for a home security system that’s easy to install and run. It’s possible to buy devices separately, but many well-known providers sell bundles of devices to cover the basics. These often include a doorbell or indoor camera, an alarm and a base station. Additionally, make sure the system you select is compatible with your smart home platform, as this will be the simplest way of setting up and monitoring your system.