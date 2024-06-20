Best Home Security System with Cameras

Best for Affordability: Ring See Details

Pros Price for protection plans range from $4.99 to $20

Plus and Pro plans include extended warranties

Several home, apartment and pets starter device kits available Cons Devices not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Camera video storage only available with subscription

Base cost: Starts at $199.99

Starts at $199.99 Contract required: No

No Installation: DIY and professional

DIY and professional Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: We included Ring on our list because its protection plans are affordable and the company offers a slew of device bundles to fit a variety of needs.

Ring’s protection plans are some of the most affordable in the industry. The Basic plan costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99/year). With this plan, you get up to 180 days of video history, package alerts, camera automations and the ability to arm or disarm the alarm from the Ring App or Alexa device. The Plus and Pro plans cost $10 and $20 a month respectively and include advanced video features, more control over your notifications and an extended warranty.

The highlight of Ring’s devices are the doorbell cameras. Customers can choose between battery powered or wired depending on their installation preferences and needs. These doorbell cameras have HD video, two-way audio and customizable motion detection zones. Additionally, Ring's doorbell cameras integrate seamlessly with other smart home devices, creating an affordable security system that is both user-friendly and highly effective.