8 Easy Home Maintenance Projects Every Homeowner Can Do

There’s more to owning a home beyond mortgage payments and utility bills. The cost of maintenance in time and money is one of those expenses that can quickly add up. There are, however, easy maintenance projects every homeowner can do without the help of professional home maintenance services.

To help you tackle these, we’ve put together a checklist of 8 projects every homeowner can do.

Easy home maintenance projects and how to carry them out

1. Maintain Yard and Landscaping

Keeping your lawn clean and clear makes your home's exterior attractive and leaves a clear and unobstructed view for doorbell or exterior cameras. Regular yard maintenance – using a lawn mower, trimmer and weeding tools – also prevents overgrowth where pests can burrow.

To maintain your yard, start by mowing the lawn regularly. You should also trim bushes and trees to prevent overgrowth, and remove weeds to ensure they don’t overtake your plants. If you have flower beds, add mulch to retain moisture and suppress weeds. Lastly, water your plants regularly to keep them healthy and thriving.

2. Clean Gutters

Gutters are a necessary addition to homes. They direct water from your roof through downspouts and channel it away to prevent water from pooling near and damaging your home. We suggest you routinely check and clean your gutters every six months (in spring and fall), even if you have gutter guards that reduce the amount of accumulated debris. Doing this routinely helps you ensure that water drains properly.

Cleaning your gutters requires simple tools: a ladder, gloves, a gutter scoop and a garden hose. The process has three simple steps:

Set up the ladder safely and climb up to the height of the gutter

Remove debris by hand or with a scoop

Flush gutters with a garden hose

3. Clean or replace air filters

Cleaning and replacing your air filters helps prevent the device's airflow getting clogged by dust, fur and other particles in the air. To know when to replace your filters, check your device's manual or manufacturer's instructions. However, a good rule of thumb is every one to three months.

To clean or replace your air filters you'll need a vacuum cleaner and a screwdriver if your system has a panel cover. If you're cleaning the air filters of your aircon system, we also suggest you clean these with water and soap.

The three main steps to replace your air filters will likely be:

Locate the filter slot in the HVAC system

Remove the old filter and note the size

Insert new filter following the instructions

4. Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Ensuring your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functional is crucial for safety. This is especially true of carbon monoxide detectors as CO is clear, odorless and tasteless. While these detectors have a lifespan of about 10 years, you should check their functionality at least twice a year.

Many devices feature a signal for when the battery is running low, and most have a test button you can press to ensure it's working properly. You should hear a loud alarm when you press this button. If the alarm doesn’t make a sound or it sounds low, you should change the batteries and test it again. Change the device altogether if it’s still malfunctioning even after you replace the battery.

5. Inspect and Clean Dryer Vent

Clogged dryer vents pose a significant fire hazard, reduce the efficiency of your dryer, and can lead to higher energy bills due to increased drying times. You should routinely check the vent for blockages and clean it every six months to prevent it from getting clogged. To clean it you only need a dryer vent brush and a vacuum.

First, disconnect the dryer and access the vet. Remove lint from the vent pipe with the brush and vacuum. Make sure you also clean the lint trap and surrounding area.

6. Touch Up Paint

Keeping paint fresh not only maintains the overall appearance of your property but also protects surfaces from wear caused by weather, moisture and daily use. While painting can be time consuming, the materials you’ll need, such as paint, brushes, painter's tape and, possibly, a ladder, are easy to find.

Start by cleaning and prepping the area to ensure a smooth surface for painting. Use painter’s tape to cover areas you don't want to get paint on, such as windows and edges. This helps achieve clean lines and protects surfaces from accidental smudges. Apply the paint evenly and let it dry. Add additional coats if necessary for full coverage.

7. Seal Gaps and Cracks

Sealing gaps and cracks is an easy and cost-effective way to improve your home's energy efficiency, prevent drafts and keep pests and moisture out.

To seal gaps and cracks, you'll need a caulk gun and a putty knife. Begin by identifying gaps around windows and doors, which are common areas for drafts and energy loss. Clean the area to ensure the caulk adheres properly, then apply a steady bead of caulk along the gap. Finally, smooth the caulk with a putty knife to ensure an even seal and a neat appearance.

8. Check for Plumbing Leaks

Checking your home for plumbing leaks at least once a quarter helps you identify and prevent water damage, which can lead to costly repairs and structural issues. By identifying and fixing leaks early, you can avoid mold growth, wood rot and increased water bills.

To check for leaks, use a flashlight to inspect under sinks and around toilets for any signs of water stains or drips. If you notice any small leaks, tighten loose connections or apply plumber’s tape to seal them. It’s important to address leaks immediately to prevent further damage, so don't hesitate to call a plumber to get any issues fixed quickly.