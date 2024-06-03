Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Door sensors help property owners monitor the entrances to their home or businesses. While some are standalone devices that will trigger an alarm when a door is opened, others can be paired to a hub that integrates many home security devices.

Overall, the best door sensors provide homeowners peace of mind knowing that, if anyone tries to get into their home, they’ll be notified. Read on to learn more about the best door sensors and the role they play in home security.

If you’re looking to enhance your home security, check out our list of the best home security systems to better protect your home and family.

Our Top Picks for Best Door Sensor

Aqara: Best for Compatibility

ADT: Best for ADT Ecosystem

Ring: Best for DIY Home Security

GE: Best for Affordability

Eve: Best for Apple Users

Best Door Sensor Reviews

Best for Compatibility: Aqara Door and Window Sensor See Details

Pros Energy efficient sensors that can last over 2 years

Compatible with smartphones Cons Device requires a hub to function

Why we chose it: The Aqara Door and Window Sensor stands out for its compatibility with several smart home hubs.

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor is a great door sensor for customers who’d rather not be tied to one smart home ecosystem. Aqara’s compatibility with ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung SmartThings means customers can pair it with their existing devices, regardless of brand. This $29.99 contact sensor is also a solid option for customers who want the flexibility of switching systems as their home security needs change.

Additionally, Aqara offers a suite of smart home products that customers can use to build or enhance their DIY home security. The sensors can also be programmed to sync with other smart home devices to turn lights on or off and adjust thermostat settings.

Best for ADT Ecosystem: ADT Door/Window Sensor Our Partner See Details

Pros Compatible with ADT’s professional 24/7 monitoring

Up to 4 years of battery life

Pairs with Google Nest products Cons Requires ADT Smart Home Hub and ADT+ app to work

Why we chose it: We selected ADT’s Door/Window sensor for customers who already use ADT and want to take further advantage of its product ecosystem.

ADT’s Door/Window Sensor is best for customers who already have ADT’s Smart Home Hub or are considering ADT for their home security needs. For those who already have ADT, choosing the Door/Window Sensor means set up is simple and straightforward. And if it isn’t, know that using this device means you’ll have access to ADT customer service professionals to help you resolve the issue.

While affordable at $14.99, you should know that for this sensor to function you will need the ADT Smart Home Hub, which costs $179.99. The advantage of selecting ADT’s sensor and ecosystem as a whole is you can subscribe to 24/7 professional monitoring on top of smartphone notifications, meaning ADT will contact emergency services for you.

Best for DIY Home Security: Ring Alarm Window and Door Contact Sensor See Details

Pros Offers 2-pack and 6-pack options

Professional monitoring service subscription available Cons Requires the Ring Alarm or Ring Alarm Pro to work

Ring Alarm and all Ring accessories require a subscription to get notifications and features in the app

Why we chose it: The Alarm Window and Door Contact Sensor made our list because it integrates seamlessly with Ring’s suite and lets customers take a DIY home security approach.

The Ring Alarm Window and Door Contact sensor is a great door sensor for homeowners who already have the Ring camera. Adding a door and window sensor to your Ring suite of devices can help enhance your home security setup. However, to connect your sensor to Ring Alarm or Ring Alarm Pro Base Station you will need a Ring subscription service. Ring offers three tiers that can cost between $4.99 to $20 a month.

This sensor has a battery life that may last up to 3 years. Unfortunately, those who live in colder temperatures may not get a long lasting battery as it depletes quickly when exposed to cold temperatures.

Best for Affordability: GE Personal Security See Details

Best for Affordability: GE Personal Security

Pros 120-decibel alarm triggered when door is opened

Simple, straightforward installation

Low-battery indicator light Cons Not compatible with smart home hubs

Users can only set it as either an alarm or door chime.

Why we chose it: GE’s personal security ​​Window and Door Alarm made our list for its affordability and ease of use.

GE’s device is simple, practical and affordable. At $7.97 for one device, it is the cheapest device on our list. Additionally, you can find a 2-pack for under $10 and a 4-pack or 5-pack for under $20, depending on where you shop. The GE Personal Security is the ideal device for those who want to avoid the hassle of paring the device to home smart hubs. The device itself has a simple toggle button with three options: off, alarm or chime.

If set to “alarm” the device will sound an alarm to the tune of 120-decibels when it detects a door or window was opened. Alternatively, users can set it up to chime to get a short alert. Its simplicity goes beyond the device itself, as the package includes double-sided tape for quick installation.

Best for Apple Users: Eve Door and Window See Details

Best for Apple Users: Eve Door and Window

Pros Works with Apple, Samsung, Amazon and Google Hubs Cons Advanced features are only available with Apple HomeKit

No notifications when paired with Google Home

Why we chose it: Eve’s door and window sensor made our list for its compatibility with Apple HomeKit, which includes advanced features only available for Apple devices.

Eve’s Door and Window sensor is compatible with Samsung, Amazon and Google smart hubs, but it shines for its compatibility with the Apple smart home ecosystem. This means that Apple enthusiasts will be familiar with the user experience, from set up to daily use. Setting up the device within Apple HomeKit is as simple as scanning the barcode and adding it to your list of devices.

The Eve door sensor provides updates on contact status, remote access and automations. It also provides notifications for all hubs except Google. Additionally, Eve’s sensor offers insights into when was the last time a door was opened and for how long, giving customers an overview of their home’s climate. Unfortunately, this is an Apple-only feature.

Best Door Sensors FAQs How do door sensors work? chevron-down chevron-up Door sensors are made up of two main components: one you install on the door and the other on the door frame. These two components each contain a magnet. When you open the window or door where you installed the sensor, you separate the components, but more specifically the magnets. This separation triggers an alarm or sends a notification alerting you that the door was opened. What other sensors can you install in your home? chevron-down chevron-up In addition to door and window sensors, there are other home security devices you can install to boost your home security. One such device is a motion sensor that can alert you to intruders both inside and outside your home. Another is glass break sensors, which, as the name suggests, recognize the sound of glass breaking. This one in particular goes hand in hand with a door sensor, adding an extra layer of protection to your home’s windows and doors.