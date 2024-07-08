Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner SEE DETAILS 🏅 Best Equipment & Professional Monitoring Google Nest Cams*, Doorbells, Sensors & more

The ideal apartment security system is both easy to install and portable, allowing for hassle-free setup and removal (especially if you’re a renter).

Apartment security systems provide peace of mind without taking up valuable space. When shopping for one, look for features tailored to apartment living, such as peephole and doorbell cameras, indoor cameras and smoke or CO detectors. Seamless integration with smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Smart Home is also beneficial as it further enhances convenience and control, ensuring your apartment remains secure and connected.

Read our list of the best home security systems not just for the reviews but also as a guide to help you find the one that best fits your apartment, home or business.

Our Top Picks for Best Apartment Security System of 2024

Ring: Best for Affordable Subscription

SimpliSafe: Best for Flexibility

Abode: Best for Smart Home Compatibility

ADT: Best for Google Ecosystem

Arlo: Best for Renters

Best Apartment Security System Reviews

Best for Affordable Subscription: Ring See Details

Pros Peephole Cam

Stick-up cameras can installed on the walls

Battery, plug-in or power over ethernet Cons Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Video storage only available with subscription

Highlights

Base cost: Starts at $129.99

Contract required: No

Installation: DIY and professional

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple iOS, Z-Wave

Why we chose it: Ring made our list because its Basic monitoring plan starts at $4.99 a month and includes video history, alerts and home or away modes.

Ring offers three home security plans. The Basic plan, available for $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), includes video history for up to 180 days, person and package alerts, automated camera home and away modes, and the ability to arm and disarm the Ring Alarm digitally. The Plus plan (at $10 per month or $100 per year) includes all Basic features and adds advanced video features, enhanced notifications, and an extended warranty. For comprehensive monitoring Ring has the Pro plan. At $20 per month ($200 per year), Pro offers 24/7 professional alarm monitoring, alarm cellular backup, and 24/7 backup internet, ensuring your devices remain online if there’s an internet outage.

Ring has several cameras that fit the needs of apartment dwellers. The standouts are the Peephole Cam and Indoor Cam. The Peephole Cam ($129.99) is perfect for apartments, as it records HD video and comes with person detection technology and two-way audio. This allows you to see who is at your door and record who comes to your door when you’re not home. The Indoor Cam has similar features as the peephole and can be easily installed on walls, saving valuable apartment space while providing versatile monitoring options.

Best for Flexibility: SimpliSafe See Details

Pros Installation guide in the SimpliSafe app for easy set up

60-day money-back guarantee with free return shipping Cons Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Highlights

Base cost: $139.97 (The Essentials package)

Contract required: No

Installation: DIY or professional

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Why we chose it: We selected SimpliSafe for its no-contract policy, which allows customers to cancel their plan at any time without having to pay cancellation fees.

SimpliSafe gives customers flexibility and choice. It offers three no-contract monitoring plans, which, paired with its build-your-own system, lets buyers customize a system tailored to their apartment. The Standard Monitoring plan, at $0.66 per day (approximately $19.80 per month) provides comprehensive monitoring and includes a three-year total warranty. With this plan, SimpliSafe’s security experts can dispatch police, fire department or ambulance services 24/7. If you’d rather monitor your own system, there’s a plan available for $0.33 per day, which provides unlimited camera recordings with 30-day cloud storage and full self-monitoring via the SimpliSafe app.

SimpliSafe also offers a flexible build-your-own package, allowing you to customize your apartment security system. This package requires a base station and keypad to work. In addition to accessories, batteries and free shipping, the package includes a free wireless indoor camera with a built-in motion sensor. Customers can add essential components such as an entry sensor for the front door and a smoke & carbon monoxide detector. This customizable option not only makes it easy to get a basic system up and running, but also allows you to add more of SimpliSafe’s components if you move to a bigger place.

Best for Smart Home Compatibility: Abode See Details

Pros No contract required

One year warranty Cons User must forward alarm notifications to monitoring center

Not compatible with Apple HomeKit

Highlights

Base cost: $69.99/year (Standard plan), $149/year (Pro plan)

Contract required: No

Installation: DIY and professional

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave and Zigbee

Why we chose it: Abode made our list for its compatibility with several smart home ecosystems, making it an excellent option to consider for customers regardless of what system they use.

Abode offers two contract-free home security plans: Standard and Pro. Both include home automation, person detection, as well as live and recorded video. Additionally, the plans offer AI smart detection and an event timeline of the activities detected in the last 10 days. The Standard plan is available for $69.99 for the year or $6.99 a month (amounting to $83.88). For customers looking for 24/7 monitoring, they’ll have to pay for the Pro plan. For $149 per year or $24.99 per month (totaling $299.88/year), the Pro plan adds 24/7 monitoring, cellular backup and discounts on homeowner’s insurance.

In addition to its monitoring plans, Abode offers a doorbell and indoor security cameras to fit the needs of renters or apartment owners. The Wireless Video Doorbell, priced at $99.99, is battery-powered and features a 160° field of view, HD video and full color images. For indoor monitoring, the Abode Cam 2 is a versatile option. It can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall using the adhesive strip provided, making it perfect for small apartments with limited shelf space. Both devices integrate seamlessly with Abode's Protect plans, offering robust and intelligent security solutions for your home.

Best for Google Ecosystem: ADT Our Partner See Details

Pros Equipment financing; up to 36 months for self install and 60 months for professional installation Cons Pro install requires 36-month contract

Highlights

Base cost: $209.97 Starter package + $34.99/mo monitoring

Contract required: Yes. (3-year contract, except California's 2-year contract)

Installation: DIY and Professional

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung, Kwikset and Z-Wave

Why we chose it: In addition to being one of the most reputable brands in the home security industry, we chose ADT for its seamless integration with the Google Nest ecosystem.

ADT offers two monitoring plans. The Essential plan, at $24.99 a month, includes 24/7 intrusion, fire, water, and temperature monitoring. Additionally, with the ADT+ app customers can manage their system as it provides remote access and control, and voice control integration. For enhanced features, ADT’s Essential & Video (for $34.99/mo) has 24/7 live camera views, video clip storage for up to 30 days, and video verification to confirm whether alarms are real or false.

ADT uses Google Nest cameras, providing home security that integrates seamlessly with Google’s smart home ecosystem. The Google Nest Doorbell, priced at $179.99, is a weather-resistant HD camera with a 145° diagonal field of view and night vision, ensuring clear recordings of your front door regardless of the time of day. Similarly, the Google Nest Cam, available for $99.99, features a 1080p resolution, 6x digital zoom, and high-quality two-way audio. These cameras, however, require the ADT Smart Home Hub, ADT+ app, and Google Home app for monitoring and control. However, if you already have a Google smart home setup or other ADT home security products, this camera is a great addition to your system.

Best for Renters: Arlo See Details

Pros Compatible with Alexa, HomeKit and Google Assistant

Has all-in-one sensors with 8 detection functions Cons Basic plans don’t include 24/7 monitoring

Highlights

Base cost: $199.99

Contract required: No

Installation: Professional

Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant

Why we chose it: Arlo offers several monitoring plans, but its Secure plan is particularly suited for apartment living.

Arlo's Secure plan provides options for either a single camera at $7.99 per month or unlimited cameras at $12.99 per month, all supporting up to 4K resolution. Those who seek 24/7 monitoring must opt for the more expensive Safe & Secure Pro plan at $24.99 per month. This contract-free plan adds video verification, emergency alerts via the Arlo Safe App, and Family Safety Monitoring, which allows you to locate, call or send help to family members. Do note that this plan requires customers to have an Arlo security system.

The most basic Home Security System ($199.99) includes a keypad sensor hub and two all-in-one sensors with 8 detection functions. Arlo has several other device options that work well in apartment settings. The wired and wireless video doorbell cameras, available in 2K ($129.99) or HD ($79.99), provide a 180° field of view, night vision, motion detection, and an integrated siren. These features ensure you can see clearly, detect movement even in low light and respond to potential threats with an audible alarm. Arlo’s indoor cameras, also available in 2K ($59.99) and HD ($39.99), allow customers to monitor a large space and zoom in to get detailed views of any activity.

