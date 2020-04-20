The Best Air Purifiers for Your Money to Fight Seasonal Allergies

Spring has now fully sprung, which means allergy season is here too. As trees and flowers bloom again, they release pollen that, for many people, triggers sneezes, watery eyes, and sometimes shortness of breath.

Of course, for some people, allergy season is a year-round event, as irritants such as mold, dust and pet dander don’t stick to any sort of natural calendar.

At some point, no matter if your allergies are a seasonal hassle or a year-round nightmare, you probably want to consider buying an air purifier. Dr. Jacqueline Jones, author of Medical Parenting: How to Navigate Health, Wellness, & the Medical System for Your Child, has a few suggestions for what to look for before buying a purifier, to remove the allergens circulating in your house:

• Look for “a brand that has a HEPA filter which filters 99.7% of particles of a certain size,” as well as a purifier with a charcoal filter, which will “absorb odor-causing particles from the air,” Jones says.

• “Choose an air purifier that alerts you to when it’s time to change your filters,” says Jones.

• Appliances with Energy Star ratings help lower your electricity bill. Air purifiers are meant to run hour after hour, so look for this label before deciding on the model you want.

• Another label to look for in an air purifier is the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers certification. It’s “an extra seal of approval,” Jones says.

With those guidelines in place, here are a few air purifiers that come highly recommended by doctors who treat allergies. Also, look down at the bottom of this story, where you’ll find tips for coping with some specific allergies — mold, pets, and dust mites.

Best Air Purifiers

Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Home $96.68

Dr. Christian Gonzalez is an Integrative Cancer Oncologist and Naturopathic Doctor and Non-Toxic Living Expert. “In Los Angeles, the air is crap, so you need an air filter,” he says, noting that “for the most part, almost all air filters are HIPAA (High-Efficiency Particle Absorber),” which “are said to remove 99.5 to 99.7% of all particles at a certain size. Most of these air filters have a UV light, and when you activate that it usually kills these particles.”

Dr. Gonzalez says that if you’re on a budget or just want to take care of one room, try the Germ Guardian Air Purifier. “They don’t cover a huge space, but they’ll be really good for say, under 200 square feet. The Germ Guardian uses HIPAA and UV, and they kill a lot.”

AIRDOCTOR 4-in-1 Air Purifier UltraHEPA $495

IQAir [HealthPro Plus Air Purifier Medical-Grade Air [HyperHEPA Filter] $899

If you have a bigger space to purify or you suffer badly from allergies, Dr. Gonzalez recommends pulling out one of the big guns, either the AIRDOCTOR or IQAir. “A lot of physicians get behind the AIRDOCTOR in particular, but IQ is another good one, they’re very similar,” he says.

“The difference between the Germ Guardian and these is that there’s different sizes to these particles. For instance, if you take pollen versus mold, mold tends to be bigger whereas viruses tend to be smaller. So, for the AIRDOCTOR and IQAir, they kill and destroy particles at .003 micrometers, as compared to the germ Guardian that destroys particles at 0.3 micrometers.”

That may seem like a small difference, but Dr. Gonzalez says “this is important because viruses and other particles are smaller. The AIRPOCTOR and IQAir also have a formaldehyde and VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) filter which is really cool because formaldehyde is one of the number one VOC’s that we’re being exposed to,” he says. “Another cool aspect of this, especially with the AIRDOCTOR, is that it has an alert that will sound when it’s exposed to higher than normal amounts of VOC’S, and then it’ll up its purification process to clean up the air.”

Blue Pure 411 Particle and Carbon Filter $119.99

Dr. Lauren Deville is the owner of Nature Cure Family Health, a naturopathic clinic in Tucson, Arizona, and the author of The Holistic Gut Prescription and How to Be Healthy: Body, Mind, and Spirit. She treats allergies regularly, and she recommends the BlueAir line of HEPA filters. “I always recommend a HEPA filter,” she says, “and I like Blue Air because it’s a compromise between top of the line and less effective.”

Allergy Tips

Whatever it is you are allergic to, there are a few simple steps you can take to mitigate your exposure to allergens and make your home a bit more breathable. These tips come courtesy of J. Allen Meadows, M.D., the president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Dust Mite Allergy

Meadows calls dust mites one “of the most common indoor allergens and a year-round annoyance.” What is especially annoying for those with dust mite allergies is that cleaning the house can often make the situation worse. “Often, you’ll notice your symptoms immediately after vacuuming, sweeping or dusting,” Meadows says. “Molds, pollen, pet hair, fur or feathers can also contribute to a dust allergy.”

But it’s not hopeless. “You can lessen or avoid your symptoms by removing items that cause dust allergies. Choose wood floors instead of carpet, clean your house with a vacuum that has a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, use mite-proof cases on your mattresses and pillows and wash your linens regularly in hot water,” Meadows says. “Consider installing a high-efficiency disposable filter in your HVAC system. The filter should have a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) rating of 11 to 13 — the higher the MERV rating the better.”

Mold Allergy

It’s tough fighting what you can’t see. Molds thrive in moist places like bathrooms and kitchens, Meadows says, “and unfortunately, many molds aren’t visible to the naked eye. As the spores become airborne, they can cause allergic reactions and worsen asthma symptoms.”

So what to do? Meadows suggests that you wear a mask when doing yard work, “and once inside, take a shower and rinse your nose with a saline solution to remove mold spores.” He also recommends that “in the kitchen, clean up any spills or leaks quickly to prevent mold from growing. Use a dehumidifier to reduce moisture in areas like bathrooms and basements. Clean your garbage cans and fridge drawers. For serious mold problems, call a professional.”

Pet Allergy

Man’s best friend doesn’t mean to make your eyes water. Neither do the lazy house cats of the world (we think). But they can’t help what their dander does to some noses.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation for pet lovers if they have allergy symptoms after being with their pets. Allergy symptoms can be constant because exposure can occur anywhere — in pet-friendly workplaces, restaurants and stores, at school, in daycare, anywhere a pet owner has been,” Meadows says. “Avoidance is the best way to manage a pet allergy, but you don’t have to part with your furry family members. Keep your pet out of your bedroom, wash your hands with soap and water after petting or playing with your pet, vacuum with a HEPA vacuum and bath your pet once a week.”