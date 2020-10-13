The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Roombas, Chromebooks, Beats Headphones and More

Prime Day is here, and that means that a huge assortment of everything available at Amazon is on sale. Since launching five years ago as a giant summer sale, the retail giant has pulled out some really deep discounts and inspired competing sales from retailers such as Target and Walmart. Even though this year’s Prime Day got pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are enough bargains to make it worth the wait.

Whether you’re looking to save on a big purchase you’ve had your eye on for a while like AirPods or a new laptop, or you just need a new vacuum cleaner, there’s likely something to appeal to you during Prime Day, which actually lasts two days (October 13-14). And even if you’re not personally in the market for anything, the holidays will be here before you know it, and Amazon Prime makes it easy to send a gift directly to your loved one’s home.

Prime Day sales are only available to people who subscribe to the Amazon Prime service, which comes with two-day (or faster) free shipping on most Amazon purchases, along with unlimited free streaming of Amazon Prime Video. It usually costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here, to see if you like it. Also, here are some worthwhile tips to help you understand how to get the best deals on Prime Day.

We’ve compiled a master list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here, and below, you’ll see a curated roundup of the most impressive deals on household electronics, ranging from headphones to electric toothbrushes.

Best Prime Day Deals: Tech & Electronics

Apple AirPods With Wired Charging Case: $114.99 (list price $159)

Courtesy of Amazon

The wireless earbuds used to be hard to find, but now they’re available at their lowest price yet.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch: $69.95 (list price $159.95)

Courtesy of Amazon

Track your workouts in style with this Fitbit watch that’s available for less than $100.

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t ask Alexa for anything without an Echo, which could you score for more than half off.

Fire TV Cube 4K Ultra HD Streaming Media Player: $79.99 (list price $119)

Courtesy of Amazon

Make your TV a Smart TV with this Fire TV Cube.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save more than $100 on Beats Wireless Headphones. Dr. Dre not included.

Courtesy of Amazon

These Sony wireless headphones are nearly 60% off for Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll clean up in more ways than one with this robot vacuum cleaner that’s $100 off.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 With Echo Show 5: $149.99 (list price $289.98)

Courtesy of Amazon

This bundle deal will let you see who’s knocking on your door on your Tablet, thus freeing you from the burden of ever having to leave your couch.

Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display With Alexa: $64.99 (list price $129.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Call your mom, control your smart home devices and stream content, all with this Echo that’s more than half off.

Kindle Paperwhite: $79.99 (list price $129.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

This lightweight Kindle is available for $50 off.

Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds: $79.99 (list price $129.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

These Echo Buds work with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Courtesy of Amazon

Need a new laptop? This Pixelbook is $200 off.

Amazon eero Mesh WiFi System: $174 (list price $249)

Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for a new router, or a way to link up all your Smart home devices? This Amazon eero mesh WiFi system is available for 30% off the normal price.

Courtesy of Amazon

This security camera pairs with Alexa so you can keep tabs on your front door from your tablet.

Courtesy of Amazon

Get your floors cleaner than ever with this steam-powered mop.

Courtesy of Amazon

Save money and time with this Roomba, which is $200 off today.

