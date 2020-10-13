The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals on Instant Pot, Le Creuset and Other Top Brands

Prime Day 2020 is live and in full swing from now through the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with deals on everything from AirPods to blade replacements for your Ninja Blender.

While Prime Day coverage tends to focus on the mega-deals on electronics, not everyone is looking for a flat screen TV. For the cooking, baking, or home decor enthusiast, Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up the Instant Pot you’ve been eyeing for months, or scour the digital aisles for insanely cheap prices on luxury kitchenware.

There are thousands of discounted kitchen items on Amazon right now, but don’t be dismayed if you can’t find what you’re looking for. In the last few years, big box stores like Target and Walmart have popped up with their own competing sales at the same time that often fill in the gaps that Amazon misses — and this year is no different. Savvy shoppers can likely fill all of the missing pieces of their kitchen by hitting all three stores (or their websites) this week.

There are plenty of gems to find scattered throughout Prime Day’s kitchen section. Here are some of our favorite kitchen deals this year.

Amazon Prime Day: Best Kitchen Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle: $89.99 (list price $159.95)

Le Creuset items are the stars of a home chefs’ kitchen, and for good reason: they last for years and are nearly indestructible. With a $70 price reduction, this sleek-yet-durable skinny griddle is a great addition to your kitchen’s arsenal.

At 33% off, this cult-favorite pressure cooker/air fryer/sous vide/etc. is a steal.

Yes, there are multiple Instant Pot deals on Prime Day, and this one might be the best of all, with a discount of nearly 60%.

You can program this AmazonBasics Microwave using just your voice with the included Echo Dot. It also automatically reorders popcorn for you at a 10% discount when you’re running low.

This easy-to-use yet ultra-high-tech-looking coffee maker brews super quietly in the morning (or any time you need another cup).

These luxurious steak knives are one of the best deals on this list at a 75% discount.

You can make everything from a Christmas roast to a tasty homemade lasagna in these stylish rectangular baking pans.

Algis Crafts Star Wars Rolling Pin: $20.08 (list price $25.10)

While not the flashiest item on this list, Amazon is making an effort this year to support small businesses during Prime Day 2020. Algis Crafts creates fun engraved wooden kitchenware, like this Star Wars rolling pin.

It’s always great to kick back and relax with a glass of Pinot Noir at the end of the day — especially with some brand new glasses.

GSlife Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack: $55.24 (list price $66.99)

It’s now totally possible to make your drying dishes a cute piece of decor, rather than a pile next to the sink.

Make your fridge and freezer storage eco-friendly with these colorful reusable storage bags.

