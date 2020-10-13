It's Amazon Prime Day. But Target Is Having a Massive 'Deal Days' Sale Too

What’s that old saying? As goes Amazon, so goes the world? Okay, not exactly the world, but it wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day 2020 if every big box retailer didn’t emerge with their own competitive mega-sales events at the exact same time — including Target.

Amazon Prime Day (and its competitors’ similar “holidays”) typically takes place in July, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now companies like Target are using this later date as a way to preview what’s to come during their Black Friday shopping events.

Walmart launched a massive sale earlier this week, and Target is hosting a Deal Days event on Oct. 13 and 14, followed by Black Friday prices (and a price-matching policy) for the entire month of November.

While Amazon’s Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, Target’s loyal customer base will be happy to know that Deal Days is for anyone who wants to take advantage of sales on big-ticket items like KitchenAid mixers and Samsung tablets. But you’ll want to move quickly — some deals have already sold out.

Target: Best ‘Deal Days’ Deals on Amazon Prime Day

You can brows through Target’s “Deal Days” sale here, and below you’ll find some of the very best deals available:

A KitchenAid mixer like this one is often one of the most beloved items in a home baker’s kitchen.

Target is offering a $150 discount on these fan-favorite headphones while supplies last.

Hyperice Hypervolt Body Massager: $279.99 (list price $349.99)

Has your back been unhappy with your new work from home lifestyle? A body massager can help soothe all of those aching muscles.

While most of us aren’t tailgating the way we normally do during this time of the year, it wouldn’t be football season without a steaming bowl of some delicious slow-cooked buffalo chicken dip.

With just a single serving size, this NutriBullet blender is great for a quick smoothie in the morning that doesn’t require much clean-up afterwards.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive tablet that can hold plenty of learning games and activities (or let’s face it, any distraction) for your kids, this is a great option.

Target is offering numerous deals on Nintendo Switch games, including Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Party, and Yoshi’s Crafted World.

This two-in-one styling tool from Revlon has a cult following among haircare enthusiasts — and it’s 30% off right now.

Mandalorian The Child Monopoly Game: $14.99 (list price $19.99)

The rage that ensues from a game of Monopoly might be soothed by the undeniable cuteness of Baby Yoda — easily one of the season’s hottest toys.

L.O.L. Surprise! Toys have been some of the most in-demand holiday gifts for kids three years in a row — and this year will be no different.

